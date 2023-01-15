County Supervisors call for meeting to address lack of transparency at ECRMC

EL CENTRO – Imperial County District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte called for meetings with the El Centro City Council, who are the governing body for El Centro Regional Medical Center, over the lack of transparency regarding the hospital.
Plancarte called for these meetings during his report to the Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 10, in El Centro.
Plancarte’s comments were triggered by Monday, January 9’s closure of the ECRMC Maternal and Child Services – referred to as a 'merger' by ECRMC and Pioneers Memorial Hospital, yet where some at ECRMC have lost jobs because of the 'merger' – and the lack of information on the current financial status of the hospital, which Plancarte referred to as “very concerning.”
“I think we as a board should meet with the city of El Centro’s City Council to talk about this lack of transparency," Supervisor Plancarte said. "I think a two on two would work, and I will happily volunteer to meet with them."
District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar also volunteered to be a part of this meeting, citing not only the lack of healthcare access to Calexico residents that the closure of ECRMC's MCS department creates, but also Escobar's personal struggles as a father of two children with cancer.
Plancarte and Escobar are far from alone in their concern, as hundreds of individuals have been flooding social media sites, spreading rumors of the hospital financial status.
These rumors have a wide range of claims, from the idea that ECRMC is completely merging with Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, to the hospital completely filing bankruptcy.
“I think everyone needs to be informed from what I have heard ECRMC WILL BE CLOSING COMPLETELY DOWN THERE IS NO MERGER 2 days before Christmas over 30 nurses were given there walking papers (sic),” Imperial County Resident Marjorie Rae Storms posted in Facebook’s Imperial Valley Rants and Raves page on January 10.
In response to these rumors ECRMC began publishing weekly updates to their website at www.ecrmc.org/friday-updates. The updates cover hospital finances, messages from the CEO Scott Philips, and staff highlights.
In January 13’s update, ECRMC lists that they held $13,865,948 in operational cash, which is enough to keep the hospital operational for 59 days.
Additionally, the City of El Centro Interim City Manger Cedric Ceseña issued a statement on January 6, where the city denies that the hospital will be filing for bankruptcy.
“The report of a possible bankruptcy filing is simply a rumor," Ceseña said. "There has yet to be any action from the Board of Trustees that would lead ECRMC to bankruptcy; no such action has been taken.”
“Without a doubt, ECRMC joins numerous other rural hospitals across the United States that have been pushed to their breaking points due to ongoing financial issues that the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-pandemic effects on Healthcare Systems have exacerbated," Ceseña said.
"The Board is diligently working with current hospital management and other stakeholders to address those financial issues while ensuring the continuity of healthcare services in El Centro and Imperial County,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.