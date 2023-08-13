EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors provided the City of Calipatria much needed support in the form of an $45,000 emergency grant to recover from a 2019-2020 fiscal year data loss, which left the city more than three years behind on their audits.
Calipatria City Manager Laura Gutierrez presented the request to the Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 8, explaining that during the 2019-2020 fiscal year the City of Calipatria lost two computers, which at the time housed most of the city’s data.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0, District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar absent from the meeting, during their regular meeting to approve the funds.
“The City of Calipatria is asking for help to set a stronger foundation to build off of, so I support this request,” Chair of the Board and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley said.
Funding for this emergency grant will be pulled from the Community Benefit Fund, according to Kelley.
Gutierrez said that the funds will be used help secure consultants to assist in the upgrading of their information technology systems and completing any audits that still need to be performed.
Gutierrez also said that the City of Calipatria estimates that the audits will be completed and caught up by the end of this year.
The Board of Supervisors question Gutierrez as to the nature of the data loss and what steps are being to prevent issues in the future, at which point Gutierrez was able to confirm that the loss was a hardware issue and completely unrelated to any cyber-attacks.
Despite the lack of any cybercrime, Gutierrez said that Calipatria is currently in negotiations with the City of imperial to provide stronger cyber security.
Additionally, Gutierrez said that the city has begun to backup information servers to house the city’s data, along with installing a fiber optic network.
“Thank you very much,” Gutierrez said after the vote.
