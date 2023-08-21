IMPERIAL COUNTY – As of Sunday, August 20, Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded to a category 1 tropical storm.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial, "despite this reduction in intensity, the potential for significant weather impacts remains high."
"There continues to be an ongoing risk for flash floods throughout the day and throughout (Sunday) evening," per the County press release. "Residents in flood-prone areas are especially urged to be cautious and take appropriate precautions."
As Hilary continues to affect our roads and infrastructure, the Imperial County Department of Public Works has established an interactive road closure map. This map provides real-time information to help residents navigate safe routes. Access the map on their main website at publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ or directly at imperialcounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e44d2cef65b142f5a2ed11f2534a4285.
In addition, the County Executive Office has established an interactive map displaying flood hazard areas, based of FEMA Flood Zones, to help travelers and residents be aware of areas with the highest risk of flooding. This map also displays road closures and can be accessed at the following link:
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=fb4d603641bf4623abc0c8a0747a5adb.
"Additionally, winds associated with this storm system are still expected to be powerful, which can lead to downed trees, power outages, and other related hazards," the release reads. "If possible, avoid unnecessary travel. Secure outdoor furniture and any loose items to prevent them from becoming projectiles. Keep emergency kits handy with necessary supplies like water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and a first aid kit. In case of an emergency and shelter is needed, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 (REDCROSS)."
The County encourages residents to report any power outages directly to the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) at 1-800-303-7756. "Rest assured, the IID is monitoring the situation around the clock to ensure swift responses to any incidents and to restore power as quickly as possible," the release it reads. IID customers, follow the district’s Facebook page at facebook.com/IIDEnergy for any information pertaining to possible outages in your area.
"We strongly encourage our residents to follow trusted news and official social media sources for real-time updates. Misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and compromise the safety of residents and emergency responders," the release reads.
Residents are encouraged to follow the County of Imperial and Imperial County Fire Department’s Facebook pages at facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA and facebook.com/icfd.oes for further updates and to visit www.ready.gov for general information on risk preparation. For forecasts and weather conditions, visit www.weather.gov.
Per the release, residents of the following cities can access trusted information for the respective cities as follows:
- El Centro: facebook.com/ElCentroCA
- Brawley: facebook.com/cityofbrawley
- Calexico: facebook.com/CityofCalexicoCA
- Imperial: facebook.com/cityofImperial
The following are some safety tips for residents, according to the County's press release:
- Prepare an Emergency Kit: Ensure you have enough water, non-perishable food, essential medicines, and other necessities to last at least 72 hours. Don't forget batteries, flashlights, a battery-operated radio, and essential documents.
- Secure Your Property: Ensure outdoor items like patio furniture, plants, and trash bins are securely anchored or brought indoors.
- Avoid Unnecessary Travel: If possible, refrain from traveling during the storm, especially in flood-prone areas.
- Stay Away from Downed Power Lines: If you come across any fallen power lines, avoid them and report to authorities immediately.
- Follow Evacuation Orders: If your area is advised to evacuate, please do so immediately. Know your evacuation routes and have a pre-planned place to stay.
- Stay Updated on Local Shelters: If you need to evacuate and don't have a place to stay, be aware of local shelters and their locations.
"We encourage all residents to remain vigilant, stay informed, and prioritize safety. The situation may change rapidly, and we pledge to keep you updated with timely and accurate information," the release reads.
