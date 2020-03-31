COVID-19 prompts shift in local census efforts

EL CENTRO — Local officials tasked with helping ensure an accurate 2020 Census count are shifting strategies after the COVID-19 pandemic recently prompted the suspension of field operations.
In place of previously planned community outreach efforts, stakeholders are moving their presence online and planning to establish a call-in system to help residents complete the online census questionnaire.
The call-in system will resemble a phone bank and will use volunteers contracted by community-based organizations that have longstanding relationships with many of the county’s hard-to-count populations.
Efforts will also target tech-savvy children in local households to further help increase self-response rates, said county Deputy Chief Executive Officer Esperanza Colio.
“(Children) are a very important part of the census efforts, to be honest,” Colio said.
Additional resources will include the development of a webpage on the county’s website that will list local resources and links to CBOs that are assisting the Imperial County Complete Count Committee.
Plans call for the purchase of media advertisements alerting the public of the census and encouraging residents’ participation. English- and Spanish-language videos featuring local dignitaries will also be filmed by various stakeholders and shared online and through social media to further drive the point home, Colio said.
“Unfortunately, our hard-to-count population may not see these virtual activities, but we hope social media reaches their families members so they relay the message,” Colio said.
The local shift in strategy coincides with the census transitioning toward an online questionnaire for 2020. COVID-19 appears to have complicated in-person outreach efforts aimed at assisting with the online transition.
Many local households should have already received a notice in the mail with instructions detailing how to complete the questionnaire online. There has been some reported delays in the federal government’s mailing of the notices, so not all households may have received them, Colio said.
In the event that a household receives two notices in the mail, residents are advised to use the instructions and login information from just one of the mailers, she said.
Wednesday, April 1, is officially Census Day, though nationwide efforts to highlight the importance of the census and completing the questionnaire had already gotten underway.
Much of those in-person field operations were suspended by the U.S. Census Bureau in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order for statewide residents to shelter in place.
On Saturday, the bureau announced it was going to continue to suspend its 2020 census field operations for another two weeks to April 15. Locally, officials are following the California governor’s stay-at-home order, Colio said.
As of 12 a.m. Monday, the county has experienced a self-response rate of 24.7 percent, compared to 34.1 percent at the statewide level and 34.7 percent at the federal level, the Census Bureau’s website reported.
A week ago, that local figure stood at 16.9 percent.
“For us, that’s a good sign,” Colio said, referring to the increase in percentage over a four-day period.
Of those who have already responded locally, 19.1 percent had done so via the internet. The questionnaire can also be completed by phone or by mail.
In 2010, the county recorded a 58.5 percent self-response rate, about 10 percentage points less than the statewide average, the Census Bureau reported.
The county has contracts with various local CBOs to perform field operations through April 30. Colio said she was awaiting word from state census officials to determine the next course of action in light of the COVID-19 threat.
“We don’t know if the time is going to be extended for us,” she said.
On Saturday, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center was scheduled to host a community outreach event in Winterhaven to promote participation in the census and help those complete the online questionnaire.
The anticipated event called for the establishment of a so-called “kiosk,” where volunteers with tablets, laptops and cell phones planned to assist residents with the online questionnaire’s completion as well as answer any census-related questions. Hot dogs were also scheduled to be served.
The event was one of five that the center and its contracted volunteers had planned and which were ultimately scrapped because of the COVID-19 threat, said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer.
“We were getting ready for our first kiosk (in Palo Verde on March 21) and that was when it was stopped,” Diaz said.
Previously, the center’s 10 volunteers had performed door-to-door canvassing in Winterhaven, Salton Sea Beach, Niland Ocotillo and Palo Verde to help boost awareness of the upcoming census, as well as help reduce residents’ anxiety.
During the canvassing effort, the group had encountered many residents who were unaware of the census and its purpose, Diaz said.
Annually, an estimated $675 billion in federal funding is distributed to states and communities according to the needs determined by census data, Census Bureau officials previously said. For each individual who is not counted, an estimated $2,000 in annual federal funding is withheld.
Almost the entirety of the county is considered hard to count, with the exception of a few areas, making it the hardest-to-count county in the state, local officials previously said.
While manning the county Complete Count Committee’s booth at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta, Colio said she also had encountered many individuals who had no idea what the census was and what purpose it served.
“They looked at me like they were clueless,” she said.
