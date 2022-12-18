CALEXICO - On Thursday, December 15 at 02:40 hours, the Calexico Police Department received a call of shots being fired in the area of the 800 block of Rockwood Avenue. The victim involved was not injured by the suspect, according to a Calexico Police Department (CPD) press release.
Per the CPD press release, the suspect is Rolando Aguilar Rodriguez, who is in a dating relationship with the victim’s sister. The victim and Aguilar got into a verbal argument because Aguilar took his sister’s phone and would not give it back to her. During the argument, Aguilar pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim. Aguilar made verbal threats to kill the victim with the handgun, according to the release.
Per the release, Aguilar began to walk towards the victim with the handgun at his side. The victim kicked Aguilar’s hand to attempt to kick the handgun out of it. When Aguilar’s hand was kicked, a shot was fired from the handgun and struck the ground; the victim then ran away in fear for his life.
Aguilar got into the victim’s vehicle without permission and began to look for the victim, per the release. The victim hid underneath a parked vehicle to avoid being shot by Aguilar. Aguilar was unable to locate the victim and left the area in the victim’s vehicle.
The vehicle was later returned to the scene of the crime and the victim’s sister took possession of the vehicle, per the release.
Aguilar is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hooded jacket and dark jeans. Aguilar was last seen driving away from the scene in an unknown vehicle. A spent handgun round and an unspent handgun round were later located at the scene and collected as evidence. The unspent round was from a 9mm caliber handgun, according to the release.
The area was searched by fellow Calexico Police Department officers to attempt to locate Aguilar, but he was not located, the release reads.
The investigation is ongoing pending the apprehension of Aguilar who is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Calexico Police Department at (760) 768-2140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.