EL CENTRO – From Calexico to El Centro lies a hidden gem of Cuban dance that, other than his students and their dance moms, not many know has been in the Imperial Valley for the past decade.
As the first ballet dancer in Camagüey, Cuba, Orlando López has brought his experience and knowledge of Cuban ballet in the past 10 years to El Centro after traveling to 15 different countries and gaining first-place awards. He now operates his Orlando López Cuban Ballet Dance School in El Centro after having moved it from Calexico in the past year. López has been teaching ballet in the Imperial Valley for 9 years.
Moving to El Centro after the pandemic made him more excited to share his choreography and passion for dance with the community by doing annual festivals in June, conducting rehearsals for the past year at his dance school. His school is located on Ocotillo Drive in El Centro.
López’s passion for dance started when he was eight years old by dancing to Cuban popular music. He had a family history of dancers, influenced by his mother, a mambo dancer, and his uncle, a dance teacher at the same school from which he graduated.
“I was hyperactive when I was younger, so when I danced I felt emotional,” he said in Spanish. “I felt everything.”
López studied at Vicentina de la Torre Escuela de Arte and graduated when he was 17 years old.
After that, López started traveling the world as a dancer. He has been to Germany, the Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Brazil, Uruguay, and many others.
The idea of starting a dance studio and teaching came up after López noticed that his physical condition was not the same to continue traveling the world as a dancer.
“I decided I would dedicate myself to teaching because I wasn’t young anymore,” the 59-year-old said.
He taught Cuban ballet at Danza de Veracruz University in Mexico for 15 years, and then started his dance school, Orlando López Cuban Ballet Dance School, in the United States.
The reason for moving to El Centro was due to the COVID-19 pandemic issues, such as shutting down all the recreation services and the lack of students in the school.
Connecting to his roots in teaching Cuban ballet – a blend of Italian footwork, French arm skill, and British attention to precision with Russian extensions and jumps – made him aware of the importance of preserving this culture, he said.
“I think Cuban ballet is a more masculine technique than the English ballet, for example,” he said.
He also said that it is important to preserve the ballet since it is getting lost due to other dance types. For López, the reason is in good physical condition are the posture and presence that dancing ballet requires.
“It’s important to preserve the culture of the Cuban ballet, otherwise it gets lost to other dance types,” he said.
The most special thing about being a dance teacher is “following their student’s progress throughout their lives,” López said, noting there is an 18-year-old student of his who earned a scholarship to the University of San Diego through dance. He has been following her dance career since she was young, she said.
“I recommend that the parents that are bringing their children here start to do it when they are six years old, at least,” he said. “This way, they have more coordination and the motor capacity required.”
He also mentioned how hard it was for him to be a male dancer, as he had to fight against taboos while growing up.
“Being a male dancer was very hard for me,” López said. “I had a lot of fights because when the guys would say goodbye they would use bad names and make fun of me.”
“I would like to invite the parents to bring their children, especially males,” he said. “There is a huge taboo that males shouldn’t dance ballet and this is not right.”
While the male dancer taboo was just one more obstacle that López faced, it never stopped him from pursuing his dream.
“There was a sexist idea that they had,” he said. “Dancing is an art. It’s like playing guitar or piano.”
“I feel very satisfied about my career,” López said. “I went to different countries and this makes me feel fulfilled,” he said.
For more information on López’s dance school, contact him at (442) 271-8494.
