Customs and Border Protection Officer indicted for allowing drug-laden vehicles into U.S.

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Leonard Darnell George was charged in an indictment with accepting bribes to allow vehicles containing drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine to pass through the border into the U.S.
According to a news release published by the Office of The United States Attorney Southern District of California on Monday, July 3, George is charged along with Mario Angel Gutierrez, Esteban Galvan and four other unnamed defendants with conspiracy to import and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in the Southern District of California and elsewhere.
The unsealed indictment, sent to news media on Wednesday, July 5, also paints a clearer picture as the the allegations.
“The indictment alleges that Officer George broke the very drug trafficking laws that he was supposed to enforce,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in the release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our agency partners in the Southern District of California are committed to rooting out and punishing corruption.”
According to the news release, the defendants allegedly coordinated the smuggling of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin from Mexico with an ultimate destination of the United States.
Gutierrez is additionally charged separately with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the release.
Officer George is charged separately with receiving bribes, according to the news release, saying that he did directly and indirectly corruptly demand, seek, receive, accept, and agree to receive items of value in return for being induced to permit narcotics-laden vehicles entry into the United States in violation of his official duties, that is failing to enforce controlled substances and customs laws of the United States.
A detention hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Major, reads the release.
“It is the responsibility of all government employees to operate with the utmost integrity and do their best to foster and maintain the public's trust,” FBI San Diego Field Office Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy said in the release.
“Anyone who violates that trust will be held accountable for their actions,” Moy said.
