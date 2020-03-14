Cyclists raise money for cancer patients

On March 7, the I.V. Velo Bike Club held its fourth 3:10 to Yuma Ride Against Cancer.
The fundraiser, held with the help of the Codigos Cycling team, raised money for the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert.
I.V. Velo said 230 riders participated without a single injury or accident, thanks to the help of the California Highway Patrol in El Centro and Winterhaven, as well as Caltrans. COURTESY PHOTOS I.V. VELO
