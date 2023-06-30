IMPERIAL COUNTY – Dangerously hot temperatures are expected during the upcoming pre-holiday weekend, extending as far as into the Independence Day holiday itself.
According to the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office – Phoenix (NWS Phoenix), high temperatures are “expected during the weekend and persisting through the 4th of July, with areas of Major HeatRisk developing” for Imperial County and Eastern Riverside Counties, with the hottest days forecasted being the upcoming Sunday, July 1 and Monday, July 3 dates, according to a NWS Phoenix heat warning.
According to the Heat Warning, the heat risk will be “moderate” through Friday, June 30, and upgrade to “Major” starting Saturday, July 1, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect late Saturday morning through Tuesday evening, July 4.
“Moderate HeatRisk” through Friday temps will range from 104 to 111 degrees Fahrenheit for the highs, according to the heat warning. “Major HeatRisk” is said to develop as early as Saturday, July 1, with temperatures to reach above 110 degrees and an up to 50% change of exceeding 115 degrees, according to NWS Phoenix.
Impacts of this heat warning are listed as “Moderate Risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” the heat warning reads. “Major risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and much of the population, especially with outdoor exposure,” it reads, “and for those who are heat sensitive and/or without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.”
For neighboring Yuma and La Paz counties, the same “Moderate Risk” and “Major Risk” warnings are in effect, with their “Moderate HeatRisk” temps ranging from 103 to 110 for highs through Friday, and “Major HeatRisk potential as early as Saturday” with high temps to reach above 110 degrees, with a 10% to 30% chance of exceeding 115 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NWS Phoenix Heat Warning.
A list of Cooling Centers around Imperial County can be found attached to this article on ivpressonline.com, as well as with the article titled “Aquatic activities Valleywide available to help keep locals cool this summer,” which also lists information about local public swimming pools and splash pads.
