Deadline for scholarship program is Oct. 30

EL CENTRO — The application deadline is approaching for a college scholarship program that provides free academic counseling, including coaching for completing a college admissions essay.
San Jose-based Driven Academics is accepting applications from high school seniors from the Imperial Valley through Oct. 30.
The company is an educational consulting firm offering mentoring and preparation in a range of areas, including academics, SAT and ACT training, leadership training, college essay guidance, scholarships, philanthropy, alumni networking and more.
Scholarship winners continue to receive full guidance and support from the company through all four years of college, their professional careers and beyond. Five Southwest High School seniors received Driven scholarships in 2019. Victor Alvarez, now a freshman at Harvard University, earned a $750 scholarship. Jared Arredondo, now a freshman at UC Davis, received $250, as did Gisselle Chaney, Enrique Gomez and Mariano Peinado, now freshmen at SDSU, UCSD and Cal State San Bernardino, respectively. Sadriena Rodriguez, now a freshman at Colorado School of Mines, received a $500 scholarship.
The scholarship program was the brainchild of former Southwest graduates Lorenzo Cancel and Armando Hernandez, working in partnership with Driven Academics founder Daniel Webster.
Hernandez and Cancel are close friends, attending the University of California at Berkeley and The University of California at Los Angeles, respectively. Hernandez said they came up with the idea of the program as a way to give back to the youth of their community in a “new, meaningful way.”
Typically access to the company’s counseling services alone costs $50 per hour.
Alvarez, the son of Mexican immigrants who is studying computer science at Harvard and hopes to double major in physics, said he was fortunate in having Driven Academics’ advisors guide him through the application process.
“They advised me on how to write my college application essays in a way that conveys my emotions and experiences while helping develop an image of myself as a driven, disciplined individual,” he said. “The program that they’ve have constructed offers very useful and valuable resources to students that would not have them available otherwise.”
Peña, who hopes to be a history professor someday, said his experience with program has been very rewarding because of the feedback and advice he received from Hernandez and Cancel. “I also liked that they shared their experience going through the application process and made me feel more comfortable with what I was doing and the applications I was completing,” he said. “This is a fantastic program and I am thankful that I had this support my Senior Year.”
For more information about Driven Academics and how to apply for its scholarships, call (408) 831-8505, or email armandoh18@g.ucla.edu or lorenz.c24@berkeley.edu.
The company’s website is at http://www.drivenacademics.com/#.
