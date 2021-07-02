EL CENTRO — The life of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo was remembered and celebrated during a candlelight vigil Thursday night.
Dozens of Redondo’s loved ones gathered for the 8 p.m. event in the parking lot of ISCO headquarters on Applestill Road.
During the handful of speeches given delivered during the vigil, Redondo was affectionately referred to by the nicknames “Lil’ Serg,” “Lil’ Pecoso” and “Number 623” (his badge number).
The deputy’s freckles and big grin were mentioned multiple times over the course of the evening.
Redondo died while on duty in a two-car collision Saturday evening at the intersection of Aten and Forrester roads in Imperial.
He graduated from the police academy in summer 2020, and was
Sworn in as an ICSO deputy sheriff on Sept. 11.
“It is very painful,” Sheriff Ray Loera said.
“I want to extend our deepest condolences to the whole entire family,” Undersheriff Fred Miramontes said. “Anthony is gone from our sight, but will never be forgotten in our hearts. He will live forever, also, with his other family — the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.”
Deputy Erin Curiel, who worked with Redondo, also shared a few words. He referred to June 26, 2021, as a date that will forever be remembered as one of the worst days in the history of ICSO.
“Anthony was a brother, a son, a friend and a deputy sheriff who had so much more life to live.”
Curiel said Redondo was a “good person who always wanted to help others.”
“He always had a smile on his face,” he said.
Redondo’s “go-getter style of policing” made him want to be a better deputy, his friend said.
“He truly was living his dreams as an ICSO deputy,” Curiel concluded. “Number 623, you’ll never be forgotten. We love you.”
