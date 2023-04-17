HOLTVILLE – “It’s an all-out dash for cash to the finish,” exclaimed the pre-recorded race announcer as jockeys vied for the top spot in the race.
While some watched on with baited breath and some cheered their steed on loudly with “come ons” and “get goings,” the supporters of the local Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley watched the photo finish between horse No. 1 and horse No. 3 in the third race of eight races throughout the night at the 8th annual “Derby Days” Horse Racing and Dessert Silent Auction here at the Swiss Club on Saturday, April 15.
The “horse races” were prerecorded videos which were aired during the fundraiser event for the Holtville happenings of the local Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley (BGCIV), said BGCIV CEO Anita Martinez.
Martinez said the money raised during the event is “specifically earmarked for the Holtville unit, the supplies we need, all of the administrative costs and all of our programming expenses.”
“It’s kind of a one-of-a-kind event in the Valley, it’s very unique,” she said, explaining that the horse racing videos are purchased by the Boys and Girls Club and licensed for their use. “We get them, we haven’t seen them, we open the DVD right before we start to play it.”
After the video plays a sort of introduction to each race and mini-introduction to each horse, attendees bid to “own” the horse before each race starts. “Owners” of the horse whose horse wins the race win a prize donated to the Boys and Girls Club, usually valued above the average price the horse-bids went for, with most horse owners winning on $100-$150 bids, but some reaching $200 and above on the night.
Many of the horse’s “names” were not only staple racehorse type names but many had Imperial Valley themes, such as “Singing Spartan,” “Stung by a Hornet,” “Travelin the I-10,” “Crop Duster,” “Desert Sunset,” “Brawley Blueblood,” “Vessey’s Bessy,” “Girl Wants the Green…& Gold,” “Viking Pride,” or crowd favorites like “Whisky Business,” “Party Animal,” “Bordertown Blondie,” and “La Toxica.”
Some of the big prizes the “horse owners” could win if their horse won were an Apple iWatch, a Bose sound system, a Ninja kitchen set, San Diego Padres tickets and a bevy of others from local restaurant gift certificates package to a Samsung entertainment package, with those prizes being valued between $250 to $1,200.
After all 10 of the horses in the race had been “purchased” by bid, attendees were able to place “bets” ($2 donations) on who they think will win the race, gaining some money back to which auctioneer Bo Shropshire quickly pointed out could be collected immediately “so now you can bet on the next race,” hoping to keep driving the donations for local children.
“These races can take place any point in time, any time of year, anywhere in the country; or all over the world actually,” Martinez said of the prerecorded races.
Martinez said the Derby Days event is the second biggest of two annual Boys & Girls Club Imperial Valley fundraisers, with Derby Days traditionally taking place in the spring “around the same time as the Kentucky Derby” and the BGCIV Annual Auction happening in the October at their BGCIV headquarters in Brawley.
Martinez said as a youth development organization, Boys & Girls Club Imperial Valley “really pride ourselves on keeping kids safe, healthy, happy and off the streets” as a quality, world-renowned afterschool program which provides a variety of activities for children including recreational sports, STEM activities, day-trips, and much more.
“The more money we have the bigger we can go as far as technology, field trip, experiences, all of that goes right back to the kids,” she said. “We want to definitely expand and these are the fundraisers that are going to help us get there.”
“The people that (attend) are tried and true, they really enjoy it and it gets really loud and fun in here,” Martinez said. “They keep coming back, so we’re hoping that its introducing a lot of new people and new faces this year, and hopefully they come back next year and become what we call ‘derby talkers.’”
Between the hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, live guitar by Cameron Kellum, and jokes by auctioneer Shropshire with subsequent laughs by the crowd, the ‘bidders’ had a good time.
“It’s really fun,” Holtville resident Laura Boston said, after she and her husband partook in some ‘horse play,’ using their horsehead bidding paddles to mimic a horse race at their table.
When asked what keeps the couple coming back, her husband Mike Boston said, “It’s all to support the Boys and Girls Club.”
