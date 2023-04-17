Today

Mainly sunny. High 92F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 88F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.