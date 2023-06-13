CALEXICO – Imperial Regional Detention Facility (IRDF) operated by Management and Training Corporation (MTC), delivered food and snacks for the homeless at the Border Friendship Park in Calexico.
According to a press release from the IRDF, this is part of IRDF’s pledge to help combat hunger in the Imperial Valley. Since 2021 the facility has been doing feedings nearly every month in Calexico, in partnership with the Brown Bag Coalition.
IRDF states in the release that "homeless people gather at Border Friendship Park every day, usually a group of about 25 to 30 people can be seen there during the evenings. IRDF staff always brings food for 30 people or more."
“We realized there is a much bigger problem with homelessness in the Imperial Valley and we have decided to make it one of our main efforts year round,” William DeRevere, Facility Administrator, said in the release.
The meals are prepared by the IRDF kitchen on the day they will be delivered, then they are distributed to the people at the park that same evening, the release states.
“Staff are really invested in this activity," Edward Ruiz, Assistant Facility Administrator, said in the release. "They want to help out their community in any way they can.”
Per the release, IRDF has also created a veggie garden in the facility grounds. The garden is tended by staff and residents, and it is growing corn, tomatoes, radishes, peppers, onions, zucchini among other things. Once the vegetables are ready for harvest they will be donated to the Imperial Valley Food Bank.
“We have so much admiration for the Imperial Valley Food Bank’s work and mission and we want to contribute to that,” IRDF Community Relations Manager, Melissa Palomino, said in the release.
