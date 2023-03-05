IMPERIAL – UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Racing is quickly becoming one of the most popular off-road motorsports in the world, according to local race enthusiasts, and is one of many events featured on the dirt track here at the 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair.
Jesse Larios, the announcer from the Heritage Foundation at the UTV Racing event, held on the evening of Saturday, March 4, talked about the motorsport.
"The goal is to keep UTV’s on the track," Larios said. “There are about 5,000 utility terrain vehicles in the Imperial Valley ... wanting to put on a great show for the fans."
The purpose of the racing is to cheer on locals, Larios said, with professionals having their own track.
In previous interviews with IVP, California Mid-Winter Fair CEO Alan Phillips said the 2023 Fair has the most racing events at the Fair this year in the time he's been CEO.
According to a flyer highlighting the Fair's "Daily Events," Sunday, March 5 the track will feature Go-Kart Racing, March 8 will feature "Heritage Sport Compacts," March 10 and 11 will include the Southern California Open Comp Non-Wing Sprint Cars, and the Fair's Grandstand track events will close out with the "Heritage 500" race on Sunday, March 12.
All of the racing events other than the two Southern California Open dates are free with Fair general admission, according to the flyer.
Larios thanked Coyne Motorsports for sponsoring the UTV racing event on Saturday, March 4.
That UTV sure looks like a sprint car.
