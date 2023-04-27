IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Monday, April 24, the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office hosted a luncheon for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Members of community based organizations and law enforcement agencies were present to show their support to crime victims and their families.
According to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, District Attorney George Marquez presented the first annual “Recognition of Resilience” plaque to victims of crime. The Hernandez family of Brawley was presented the plaque for their resiliency for the loss of their loved one, Daniel Hernandez, who was the victim of a homicide in 2018 and whose killer was successfully prosecuted by the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office and sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.
During the luncheon, District Attorney Marquez, Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Brooker, and the Director of the Victim Witness Assistance Program Melissa Lopez-Moore addressed those gathered, the release states.
