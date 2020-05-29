District highlights its top students

HEBER — While the COVID-19 pandemic may have cut the school year short, Heber Elementary School District didn’t let its top students go unnoticed.
The district recognized its Students of the Year for all grade levels at its two schools — Heber School (fourth through eighth grades) and Dogwood Elementary School (transitional kindergarten through third grade) — with a virtual slideshow presentation, which was posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.
“A special thank you to our parents for their support and to our amazing teachers,” the post stated.
The name of each student, as well as a photo and brief bio, was shown during the presentation. Each teacher in each grade level chose their own Student of the Year.
The bios shown during the presentation were written by each student’s teacher and described the student’s accomplishments during the abbreviated 2019-20 school year.
Dogwood Elementary Students of the Year
Transitional kindergarten
- Kyleen Flores, Ms. De Shields’ class
- Alexa Cañez, Ms. Arballo’s class
Kindergarten
- Valentina Arreola, Ms. Loo’s class
- Isabella Loo, Ms. Yee’s class
- Jathziry Velasquez, Ms. Paleo’s class
- Jacob Aguilar, Ms. Newton’s class
- Maximiliano Guzman, Ms. Figueroa’s class
- Nathalia Suarez, Ms. Pantoja’s class
First grade
- Alyssa Moreno, Ms. Alvarez’s class
- Carlos Flores, Ms. Mendez’s class
- Raul Avila III, Ms. Martija’s class
- Bayde De Shields, Ms. Jimenez’s class
- Sebastian Cuevas Abrin, Ms. Corona’s class
- Alessandra Siqueiros, Ms. Romero’s class
Second grade
- Angie Contreras, Ms. Moreno-Valencia’s class
- Luis Anthony Andrade, Ms. Maciel’s class
- Jason Aguilar, Ms. Salorio’s class
- Leila Arballo, Ms. Escobar’s class
- Renata Herrera, Ms. Luevano’s class
- Jamilet Ruelas, Ms. Alvarado’s class
Third grade
- Victoria Barron, Mr. Ramirez’s class
- Devin Martinez, Ms. Adler’s class
- Angel Newton, Ms. Diaz’s class
- Megan Romero, Ms. Arguelles’ class
- Mayleth Lopez, Mr. Garcia’s class
- Giselle Estavillo, Ms. Ortiz Segura’s class
- Armando Carrazco Rodriguez, Ms. Mena’s class
- Luis Barajas, Ms. Gradillas’ class
Heber School Students of the Year
Fourth grade
- Valeria Lopez, Mr. Arevalo’s class
- Juliana Torres, Ms. Duran’s class
- Jocelyn Bejarano, Ms. Quintero’s class
- Christian Aguilar Jr., Mr. Lambert’s class
Fifth grade
- Randy Arguelles, Mr. Camacho’s class
- Alexa Fino, Ms. Gerardo’s class
- Ximena Herrera, Mr. Martinez’s class
- Azul Hernandez, Ms. Martinez’s class
- Yvonne Garcia, Ms. Velasquez’s class
Sixth grade
- Daisy Martinez, Mr. De La Rosa’s class
- Alexa Romo Tapia, Ms. Espinoza’s class
- Maximiliano Martinez, Ms. Romero’s class
- Julia Sanchez, Mr. Garcia’s class
- Ashley Booth, Ms. Moyron’s class
- Oscar Cortez, Mr. Anderson’s class
- Elvia Almeida, Ms. Torres’ class
Seventh grade
- Melanie Andrade, Ms. De La Torre’s class
- Derek Garcia, Ms. Zambrano’s class
- Michael Molina, Ms. Lopez’s class
- Ana Mejia, Mr. Gonzalez’s class
- Jeffrey Nieves, Ms. Bautista’s class
Eighth grade
- Marilyn Zavala
- Leilani Escalante
- Jessy Baez
- Marlon Nava Preciado
- Akemi Barrientos
- Nicole Lopez-Lopez
