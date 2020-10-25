Dollar General has opened its new store in Holtville at 402 W. Fifth St., the company announced in a release Wednesday. The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on need, the company said. IVP STAFF PHOTO
Dollar General opens in Holtville
Staff Report
