IMPERIAL VALLEY – Called in the middle of the night, then Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy Barry L. Pennings was dispatched from his ICSO substation at his Northend post to respond to a call at the train yard near Niland.
“It was pitch black and I hear a man calling out in pain … he had tried to hop a train and it amputated part of his leg,” Pennings said of one of his personal experiences on-call as an ICSO deputy in the 1970s,” and all I had to put on as a tourniquet was a bungee cord. It did the job,” he said.
This is just one of the tales in Pennings’ new book, “Desert Law,” which regales tales of his personal experiences on the job as a local sheriff’s deputy from 1974 to 1979, serving the Salton City and Niland areas.
Pennings, born and raised in El Centro but now living in Richardson, Texas, is one of two local authors with books currently available on Amazon.com.
Local author Charlie M. Zamarripa has also recently released his second book on Amazon, a follow up to his first, the first being a collection of poetry titled “Lost in Thought,” released on March 23, 2021.
Zamarripa’s second installment, titled “Happy Endings,” a collections of short stories and poems about his childhood growing up in the Imperial Valley, namely, his hometown of Calexico.
The duo of published authors spoke with IVP about their works, hoping that they will both inspire others to reflect inwardly before seeking help, or leave a lasting legacy for their progeny, they said, respectively.
“I always wanted to write it (as) my career has always been in law enforcement,” Pennings said. “It has stories, true life scenarios that happened to me.”
Pennings said though he was drafted into the U.S. Army prior to becoming an ICSO deputy, he was stationed stateside and did not see action in the Vietnam War.
He said as he was finishing his two years in the service, his father called him from El Centro and told him ICSO was hiring deputies.
“I told (the recruiter), ‘I’m right out of college.’ He said, ‘Good, we like guys right out of college,’” Pennings said of being recruited by ICSO. “Then I said, ‘But I’m married too.’ He said, ‘Great, we like guys that are married right out college,’ so I guess that was that.”
When Pennings moved back to the Imperial Valley, he lived in Imperial and worked at the county jail for less than a year before being stationed in Salton City his first two years, later transferring to Niland and working there for close to three years.
Though Pennings moved to Texas in 1979 and later retired as a Dallas Metroplex police officer – also having worked in a hospital and as for the U.S. Marshalls for two years – he said none of his experiences were quite like working as a deputy in north Imperial County.
“Niland needed an EMT, and I was (one),” Pennings said. “You normally didn't have much backup out there. You'd get called out at all hours of the night,” he said before launching into the train yard story.
“There’s also a story (in my book) about the first time I encountered death," Pennings said, sorrowfully reminiscing about coming across a small, deceased child. “When I was typing that chapter I literally couldn't see the keys because I was crying so much,” he said.
While the local law enforcement tales vary between tragedy, humor and horror, Pennings said he wrote his book because he “just wanted to leave something behind for my grandchildren, for my great-grandchildren.”
“(It was) so they could realize that I worked a lot; to leave a piece of me behind for them to know me,” Pennings said.
“You're under a microscope today as an officer; you weren't so much back then,” Pennings said.
“I just want to let people to know what it was like to be an officer back then,” he said. “So (my descendants) can say, ‘Hey, grandpa was a deputy sheriff back in Imperial County.’”
For Zamarripa, his “Happy Endings” stories are “more honest” and “a lot darker” when compared to his first installment, “Lost in Thought.”
“It’s really personal,” the Calexico resident said. “In the first book I wanted to just get my feet wet and impress people but this time the curtain is down and you get to see a lot of me.”
“I think it’s really ironic that I played with (the theme of) ‘Happy Endings’ (as) I lost both of my grandmas,” Zamarripa said. “It got me thinking, ‘Is there really a Happy Ending?’ so there's a lot of irony in the whole book. There’s some naughtiness, and loss. I have a poem about (hallucinogens) … it covers a lot of ground.”
Zamarripa said the darker stories in his second book “had to come out because I was losing my mind” as he battled with depression and not seeing his daughters in about 17 years.
He said writing the book became an outlet for him at a time where he didn’t have a strong support system, but now that he does, he hopes “Happy Endings” serves as a call to action for those battling depression and other mental health issues.
“I had to get it out. I was tired of holding stuff in, and I have a great support system now (when) I didn't back then when I started (writing this book),” Zamarripa said. “That's what this book is basically about: Having a support system, having friends that care about you, and all kinds of different ways of having 'Happy Endings.’”
“I haven't been this vulnerable in a long time but I think it should help other people wanting to look for help,” the author said. “I embrace the fact that I needed help, and I'm always going to need help, and to not be too proud to ask for it.”
Both authors said they hope to have reading events or signings of their books in the Imperial Valley in the near future.
“I'm hoping to have some signings and a reading here at my house in Calexico really soon,” Zamarripa said.
“Desert Law” by Barry L. Pennings and “Happy Endings” by Charlie M. Zamarripa can both be found for purchase on Amazon.com. Pennings can be contacted blp75080@yahoo.com while Zamarripa can be contacted at lisaheinz22@yahoo.com.
