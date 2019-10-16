Eagles avoid IVL elimination with four-set win over Calexico

CALEXICO — As of right now there are three games left in the 2019 Imperial Valley League volleyball season, and, in a nice bit of symmetry, there are still three teams — Imperial, Brawley and Southwest — in the running for this year’s IVL title.
Mathematically speaking, two-loss Southwest is in the most precarious position — only league unbeaten Imperial controls its own destiny — but the Eagles technically still in it, and they did what they needed to do to avoid elimination on Tuesday, fending off a stubborn bunch of Calexico Bulldogs for a four-set road win.
That the Eagles would beat the Bulldogs was far from a foregone conclusion.
Southwest looked out of sorts in set No. 1, which the Bulldogs took 25-17. One of the through-lines of their up-and-down season — trouble fielding the serve — reared its head again, and poor first hits led to poor second hits led to poor third hits. The Eagles found themselves wrong-footed far too often and thus unable to go on a concentrated offensive, instead having to settle for “get-it-over” plays that allowed the Bulldogs to set up their own stuff.
Calexico seemed much more polished by contrast. Despite missing their 1A setter Nataly Martinez (out with injury) the Bulldogs did a get job of pushing the ball to the spots they wanted. Lyah Macias did a good job setting the outside and hitters like Yady Zavala and Yasmine Sanchez were able to convert for points.
Things got better for the Eagles in a hurry in set No. 2.
They rushed out to a quick 8-2 lead. Senior hitter Andrea Aguilar — quiet in the opener, spending a lot of time in the back as Southwest rotated through its options there — dialed in for some power spikes, occasionally driving the ball through well-positioned blockers, and up-and-coming sophomore Jeanette Gonzalez had a nice run of serves. Riding that momentum, Southwest was able to prevail 25-14, setting the stage for a long night of fiercely contested play.
The final two sets should qualify for an “A” from Cinemascore. Both Calexico and Southwest were good and warmed up by then, and they went at each other with evident zeal. There were a number of short points that ended on errors and the like, but they don’t live on in memory like some of the use-every-inch-of-the-court, 20-hit rallies that the two teams exchanged. By the end of the night, the match was in a very wide and freewheeling place.
Southwest was ultimately able to prevail without going skimming into the danger zone, however, closing things out 25-19, 25-19.
The win gives the Eagles a league record of 7-2, while the Bulldogs slide to 4-5.
Both teams play again this week, with Calexico heading north to face Imperial on Thursday, and the Eagles playing an all-but-unheard-of Friday night match against Brawley at home.
