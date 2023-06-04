EL CENTRO – “Our mom passed away on August 5th and he was to go into school five days after, so I had a decision to make: Do I send him the first day (or school) or let him chill?” big brother and now legal guardian of Southwest High School graduate Jacob DeLeon said Thursday.
“I sent him and he did the right thing; he’s got perfect attendance,” Omar Quiroz said, beaming with pride over his younger brother’s accomplishment. “I got perfect attendance all four years of high school,” De Leon said.
“He kept it up even after our mom passed away even though it was a hard time, ya know?” the proud elder sibling said. “Our dad passed away six years before that … then our mom passed away and he kept it going in memory of her … look at his hat,” Quiroz said as he pointed to his brother’s mortar hat, which had angel wings encompassing pictures of their dearly departed parents and the words “This One’s For You” above it.
This was just one of the stories of triumph and hope that saturated the positive vibe that was Southwest High School’s 2023 Commencement, “Celebrating the Class of 2023” on Thursday, June 1, at the school’s Eagle Field in El Centro.
Throughout the field the 428 Southwest Eagle graduates sat attentively listening to their classmates and Principal Joe Derma give them words of encouragement and some words of wisdom in their speeches.
“After 13 years of school here we are, excited and filled with nostalgia,” said student speaker Brianna Ochoa. “If I have learned one thing is that is it better to regret trying something new than to never trying that thing at all. You don’t want to live the rest of your life thinking, ‘What if?’”
“And now for the last time: Make good choices, be kind, and make it a great day Eagles,” she said, echoing the school’s typical morning announcement sign-off at school.
As Principal Derma welcomed the students, at one point he asked them to “be a LEGO®.”
“That’s right, be that toy that many of us played with as children and probably still do to this day,” Derma said, asking the students to reach under their chairs and find the LEGO® piece keychain attached underneath.
“Be a LEGO®,” Derma repeated. “L: Stand up for what’s right, even if you stand alone. Even if it’s unpopular remember what is popular is not always right, and what is right is not always popular. It’s called ‘leadership,’ not ‘likership.’”
“E: Be effective. No matter where you are add to the positive,” Derma said. “Don’t be lazy. Be prepared to answer the call and step forward under any circumstance. Even if it’s cleaning toilets or leading the nation, do it with everything you have.”
“G: Be generous,” Derma said,” with your resources, your energy, and with your time. Money comes and comes, energy fluctuates, and the only constant is a limitation of time. When you give someone your time it shows you care, as it is our most precious resource.”
“O: Be optimistic,” the principal said. “Always look for the positive: The silver lining of a cloud, the budding of a flower, the cool breeze in August, the last crispy fry at the bottom of the bag, a fist bump from a student, or the satisfaction of a job well done. There’s always something to be thankful for.”
“And one last thing about your keychains; they can connect to each other,” Derma said, “so it’s a reminder to stay connected to your community, schools, teachers, friends, and most importantly with your families. As Eagles, we are always connected,” he said.
As students walked across the stage to get the diploma they earned, shake hands with school board members, their superintendent and principals, the excitement in the air for the grads’ next steps in life was palpable.
“It feels good,” Ashley Quintero said. “I get to do what I always wanted to do, I get to do my own thing and I’m really excited and pumped up.”
Quintero plans to either become an ultrasound technician, go into business administration or accounting after high school, she said, planning to work over the summer as a waitress “getting the money,” she chuckled.
“(This is) 13 years in the making, we finally did it, let’s go,” graduate Erick Gonzales said. “I’m not emotional but man I wouldn’t be lying if I didn’t saying I was a little choked up right now…this is amazing…it feels so good.”
Gonzales hopes to work over the summer, attend Imperial Valley College in the upcoming school year, and serve in the U.S. Navy afterward.
He said his HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) advisor and career technical education teacher, Jackie Valadez, “lit a fire in me for dentistry,” so he hopes to become a dentist later in life.
“I will always remember you can never do enough and you always have to be a part of something (so) shoot for the moon,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales and some of his classmates had advice for other graduates of the Class of 2023 that might be a little unsure or nervous about the future.
“Always remember to keep up on moving, never give up, always try and just put yourself out there,” he said. “This is just a small stepping stone in a big pond to cross, the beginning of something new. You just gotta remember to keep on going, keep on swimmin’ and if you fall off … the boat get back up and swim to shore if you need to.”
“Always remember the people that have helped you get to where you are and just keep on going,” Gonzales said.
“Don’t be nervous, everything happens for a reason, take it slow and keep your head up,” Quintero said.
“Senior year was a good year; it was the best year,” Quintero said. “I got to make a lot of memories,” she said.
