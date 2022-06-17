Last month, in the wake of Southwest High’s final softball game of the 2022 season, coach Stephanie Niebla again stepped back after announcing earlier this spring that this would be the last season of her second tenure as Eagles coach.
“This is a nice time to walk away for many reasons, most of them are personal, and it just felt right,” Niebla said. “I think we’ll get someone in there who will be successful and keep the program going.”
Niebla noted that Southwest has been a competitive program in a Valley-wide competitive sport since the school began playing softball some 25 years ago under coach Julie Cordova.
“Julie started it, then I moved up from JV and then Kevin Kerns took over when I took a break and it just keeps rolling,” Niebla said. “We have quite a few girls that play travel ball but also play other sports and Valley softball as a whole represents well wherever we play.”
Niebla’s teams have certainly represented themselves well, including three CIF-San Diego Section title games, including two in Niebla’s first go-round during the CIF’s population-era divisional playoffs.
Niebla’s first title shot came in 2002 as the first wave of travel-team players, long a staple of the San Diego CIF divisional champions, hit the Eagles campus.
Despite being freshmen, two in particular powered Southwest to their first Division III championship game.
“Melissa (Lerno/Snyder) and Nikki (Cordova) were both freshmen and our starting catcher and pitcher,” Niebla said. “They were the first of the travel-team players who played together then transitioned nicely to Southwest.”
Southwest lost the 2002 D-III CIF championship game to then Serra High 3-0.
However, Niebla and the Eagles would return to the D-III championship game in 2004 when juniors Lerno (Snyder) and Cordova were joined by sophomore transfer Amber Flores.
That team would also finish runners-up losing to Santana High 4-1, yet despite the loss, Lerno (Snyder) was named the D-III Player-of-the-Year.
“It was really tough back then, teams were going like 30-0,” Niebla said. “I would think that team was one of the strongest teams the Valley’s produced … we had a lot of good players on that team.”
A check of the CIF-SDS record book validates Niebla’s assessment of her 2002-2005 teams who won a record four consecutive IVL championships.
Over her four years, Lerno (Snyder) won 69 games, recorded an amazing 689 strike outs and pitched 18 no-hitters including six in 2004.
Flores collected a CIF record-book 50 hits and 40 RBI’s including 13 doubles and 10 home runs while Cordova recorded three doubles in one game to also grace the record-book pages.
Niebla decided after the 2009 season to take a break from coaching the Eagles, instead devoting her time and coaching skills to younger, travel-ball teams.
“I made it clear to everyone that I was coming back to Southwest at some point… it was just a break, and everyone knew it,” Niebla said.
Niebla returned in 2017 and one year after she returned, she led Southwest to the 2018 CIF Division III championship game where the Eagles defeated El Capitan High (Lakeside) 8-0 to win the school’s first CIF-SDS title in softball.
“I think the biggest memory from that CIF championship team is sharing that experience with my daughter Jaelyn,” Niebla said.
The 2018 Southwest team actually had a plethora of Niebla ‘daughters’ as her stepping-back in 2010 developed a group of young girls who became members of that team.
“Half the ‘18 team was from my travel team,” Niebla said. “So I met them as eight-year-olds and was able to see the transition from winning youth tournaments to becoming young women playing for a CIF championship.”
As Niebla again steps-back from coaching the Eagles, she does so realizing what she is giving up.
“When I took my first break I missed just the coaching in general,” Niebla said. “But what I found over time that I missed were the relationships with the players that I built … that was what I missed the most.”
