Eagles stumble in season opener vs. Mar Vista

EL CENTRO — Available evidence suggests 2020 may be a rebuilding year for the Southwest High School softball team.
The Eagles fell 11-1 in their season opener against the Mar Vista Mariners on Friday here, but it’s not that they lost — Mar Vista’s a solid program that has won two of the past three Metro South Bay League titles — but how they lost that gives credence to the idea that they’ve got some figuring out to do.
Southwest didn’t bump up against a juggernaut and get hammered, they lost in the margins, with tiny miscues stacking on top of one another until the Eagles were fairly buried.
It’s not altogether surprising this particular flock of Eagles doesn’t seem all that comfortable flying in formation yet.
After winning a CIF-SDS Division III crown in 2018 and making it to the Division II quarterfinals last year, Southwest is swimming in a sea of new faces, many of whom are still trying to figure life out at the varsity level.
“We did lose a lot from last year, so we’ve got a young team,” said Coach Stephanie Niebla after the game, “But we’ve got the players to do well. We just have to get to know each other and how we play. A lot of these girls have never played together and that’s a big part of being successful.”
No Class of 2019 departure is likely to be more keenly felt than that of Sadriena Rodriguez, who pitched nearly every inning for the Eagles over the past two seasons, winning 30 games and striking out 440 batters while hitting around .400 herself.
Friday’s starter, sophomore Jessenia Lopez, has swapped over to Rodriguez’s No. 2, but otherwise has a way to go in emulating her old teammate.
Lopez’s struggles to find the zone (most of her balls came in at ankle level) led to the Mariner’s being awarded lots and lots of free bases, which made even weak ground balls into high pressure defensive chances.
Making matters worse was the Eagles’ tendency to buckle under this pressure, with errors plating several Mariner baserunners.
Some of Southwest’s flubs were likely the result of players being tried at positions they might not have the most experience at, but others were committed by battle-tested veterans like shortstop Madeline Jungers.
Offensively, the Eagles didn’t put much on the ball all game. Their lone run came in the bottom of the first inning as centerfielder Jaelyn Niebla eked a two-out single past the shortstop, before stealing second and tagging to score from there after Mar Vista’s centerfielder made an awful throw into the dirt on a Jungers sac fly.
Niebla poked another single into right in the third inning, making her one of the only Eagles to reach base multiple times.
For Coach Niebla, this game was a signal that her team can’t waste any time in drilling down on their problem spots. Not if they want a chance to make any waves this season.
“The first game always says a lot, so we need to just start working on our mistakes and come back out and start competing,” she said.
Southwest next plays on Feb. 25 at Coronado High.
