On Sunday, July 2 the City of Calipatria came alive with a range of events that brought together the local community and visitors alike.
With the fireworks show formerly known as the Freedom Fest no longer being held at Imperial Valley College through KXO Radio, Calipatria was the main attraction for early 4th of July fireworks in the Imperial Valley. From local DJs and a water polo tournament between four fire departments, to a fireworks display, and a hot dog and ice cream eating contest, Calipatria offered something for everyone to enjoy.
Gina Nicole Dockstader, Calipatria resident and Board of Directors Division 3 for Imperial Irrigation District (IID), as a long time supporter of the Calipatria Fireworks Foundation and good friends with event coordinator Lourdes Jasso, who was feeling unwell that day, Dockstader assumed responsibility for helping out without hesitation.
“Calipat has usually been in competition with IVC with their fireworks, so you had fireworks in the south end of the Valley, and then here on the north end,” she said.
Dockstader said the turnout was expected to be bigger this year due to it being the only public fireworks display in the county.
“So, COVID came and we didn’t have fireworks for about three years,” Dockstader said, “however, this year is new because we have the (Calipatria) Foundation,” the organization who put on the Northend's fireworks. In the past, the Calipatria Chamber of Commerce put on the event in Calipat.
Dockstader praised the Calipatria Foundation for recruiting about 30 vendors for the event this year, and also providing hot dog and ice cream eating contests. The fireworks were scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
William Cooper, President of the Calipatria Lions Club that co-hosted the event, saw people from Calexico, Holtville, Heber, “you name it,” come to Calipatria for the “only fireworks show this year." He expected between 2,500 to 3,000 people to arrive as the sun went down.
He emphasized that the entire event was funded by donations from local businesses and citizens alike, noting that it is here to stay.
As the fireworks show begun, the skies over Calipatria’s Hatfield Memorial Airport illuminated with a fireworks display that left onlookers in awe. Families, friends, and individuals gathered at designated viewing areas to witness the spectacle.
At one point during the show, a fire allegedly resulted from the fireworks in dry brush. Dockstader confirmed that embers from the fireworks ignited the grass in the field, and the fireworks were halted for a time before starting up again.
“People were leaving, thinking it was over,” she said. A fire truck was stationed at a Bermuda grass field to assist in putting out the fire.
Cooper also said the event was a good time for residents to approach city officials with issues they want to see addressed. “Tell them what you need and get your questions answered,” he said.
“This is one of the underserved communities. All of the organizations are trying to work together as best as we can,” Cooper said.
