EC trash customers get notice of proposed rate hike

El CENTRO – The city has mailed nearly 9,000 notices informing its trash customers of a proposed rate hike and of an upcoming public hearing on the matter, the city manager’s office reported Wednesday.
The mailing began April 18 and cost about $10,000.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on June 7 in the City Council Chambers, 1275 W. Main St. It will be open to all members of the public. The council approved taking steps toward a rate hike at its April 5 meeting.
“Concerning proposed increases to the City of El Centro residential, multi-family, commercial, industrial and roll-off solid waste service rates,” the notice of public hearing mailed out states.
“The primary factors for the proposed new rate structure are cost increases due to inflation, as well as increases in solid-waste collection costs, such as fuel and supplies, increased costs of providing state-required organics (waste) diversion programs and other recently enacted state mandates and volatility in recycling markets,” the letter to trash customers states
The proposed one-time 11.2-percent, or $2.31-per-month, increase for residential pickup for the period of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, exceeds the typical 4-percent annual increase ceiling under the contract with city trash hauler CR&R. It would increase the monthly fee from $20.64 to $22.95.
The increase would revert back to a maximum of 4 percent from 2023 to 2027.
The various rates for commercial customers and multi-family dwellings would rise 7 percent over current levels for the period of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Moreover, for the same reason rates need to increase, it will no longer be feasible to let commercial accounts have free blue recycling containers.
Under Proposition 218, the Right to Vote on Taxes Act of 1996, to increase trash-collection rates the city must mail information on the proposal to every resident and property owner, including tenants who directly pay for trash-collection, and hold a public hearing.
The council must reject the fee increase if a majority of those eligible to vote oppose it either in writing or in person at the hearing. Votes can be made until the hearing ends.
Detailed information on the proposed rate plan is available at cityofelcentro.org, by calling (760) 352-6178 or emailing cgutierrez@cityofelcentro.org.
Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.
