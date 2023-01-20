EL CENTRO – During an El Centro Regional Medical Center board meeting on Thursday night, January 18, the hospital board accepted the termination notice tendered on January 14 by Hospital Management Partners (HMP) effective January 29, 2023.
This means Managing Director of HMP, Scott Phillips, who was ECRMC’s Acting CEO, and fellow HMP Managing Director Derek Pierce, who was ECRMC’s Acting Chief Financial Officer, have both resigned from those local positions. Both were installed by the city as of November 16, 2022, as previously reported by this newspaper.
Per an ECRMC release, “The ECRMC Board of Trustees wants to assure our community that ECRMC will continue to be open and will continue to care for your medical needs,” it reads. “The hospital and outpatient clinics are open to care and provide healthcare services.”
“A press conference is currently being planned to include the Board Chairman and Executive Staff, with the intent to bring clarity to the community,” the release reads. “Press conference details will be announced soon,” it states.
