ECRMC CEO expresses optimism the COVID curve is flattening

EL CENTRO – For the third week in a row, the percentage of positive COVID-19 patients among those tested at El Centro Regional Medical Center has remained relatively flat.
The hospital’s CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward delivered that news in a live Facebook webcast Tuesday afternoon.
Edward told viewers that although the frequency of COVID-19 testing has increased, the curve of positive patients has held steady.
He indicated that bodes well for the county as far as the success of social distancing and other precautionary measures. It also might portend the overwhelming surge in positive COVID-19 cases health officials have feared from the start may be avoided.
“This is very good news for our entire county,” he said.
Edward said ECRMC thus far has tested 91 patients for novel coronavirus, of whom 17 have tested positive, 66 have tested negative and eight are pending.
He said of the 26 intensive care unit beds available at the hospital, only nine are in use, and only four of those are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
“We still have plenty of (ICU) beds, and we’re able to take care of any patients,” he said.
Edward added the hospital has expanded its bed capacity to 225 in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases. “Right now, it’s not happening,” he said of a surge.
Asked about Edward’s observations, Imperial County Public Health Department spokeswoman Fernanda Lynch was cautious. “Although our numbers have increased rapidly over a short period, our data set remains too small to draw any conclusions and will require a longer period of observation to determine what impact is being made in terms of flattening the curve,” she said.
To date, there have been 596 COVID-19 tests administered in Imperial County. Of those, the county has confirmed 73 positive cases, including 59 that are still active and 11 recoveries. There also have been three deaths linked to the disease.
Also on Tuesday, the Mexican government reiterated its call for all Mexican citizens to avoid non-essential international travel to and from Mexico. This includes travel for recreational reasons or tourism, especially over Easter week.
“On behalf of the Government of Mexico, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its commitment to providing all possible consular assistance and protection to our Mexican citizens abroad,” the ministry said in a release. “However, given the current situation, it is extremely complicated to repatriate individuals at this time. Therefore, it is of paramount important to avoid nonessential travel abroad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.