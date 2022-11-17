EL CENTRO — The El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Healthcare Management Partners, LLC (HMP), a healthcare industry-leading turnaround management and financial advisory firm, has been retained to fill two key executive management roles at El Centro Regional Medical Center.
Scott Phillips, Managing Director of HMP, will serve as the new Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Pierce, Managing Director of HMP, will fill the currently vacant position of Chief Financial Officer, according to a City of El Centro press release. The announcement was made by Interim City Manager Cedric Ceseña on behalf of Mayor Tomás Oliva, and the other members of El Centro City Council, acting as the ECRMC Board of Trustees. The selection of Phillips and Pierce was effective as of Wednesday, November 16, the day of the press release.
Mr. Phillips brings over 35-plus years of executive experience, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of a number of different hospitals and hospital systems ranging from a 636-bed university hospital, an eight-hospital system operating in six states, and a 179-bed county-owned hospital in a rural community. Mr. Phillips is a former national healthcare partner with Touche Ross & Co (now Deloitte) and is the Founder of HMP. In the latter capacity, he has directed the successful turnaround of dozens of hospitals and other healthcare provider organizations.
Scott has deep expertise in the organization and delivery of high-quality healthcare services and his leadership is focused on building upon existing organizational strengths to attract the support of the local community including medical and nursing staff, which is essential for the long-term provision of quality healthcare services.
According to the Healthcare Management Partners website, "in addition to other responsibilities, Scott is currently serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of HMP Senior Solutions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HMP which provides long-term management services to Eldercare Facilities (assisted living, skilled nursing and CCRCs)."
"Scott has expert knowledge of the bankruptcy process as well as its implications and obligations on an operating provider of healthcare services. He recently led the successful financial turnaround and Chapter 9 reorganization of a 179-bed county-owned hospital, and in 2016, he was appointed the Chief Restructuring Officer for a regional hospital company in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which owned or managed eight critical access hospitals, a billing and management company and a therapy services company," according to the website.
Mr. Pierce has over 20-plus years of professional expertise in the healthcare industry, including serving in roles as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Restructuring Officer, Director of Reimbursement, court-appointed examiner, and financial compliance auditor and financial advisor, according to the release.
Mr. Pierce has audited, managed, and consulted with all types of healthcare providers including government-owned, community not-for-profit, academic, and investor-owned entities. He is a nationally recognized expert in the areas of patient revenue cycle, third-party contracting, and Medicare and Medicaid rules and regulations.
According to the HMP website, "Derek served as the Restructuring Chief Financial Officer of a two-campus, not-for-profit hospital in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In addition to his CFO responsibilities, he led the Section 363 sale process and conducted a forensic review into the circumstances that led to the hospital's bankruptcy filing. Throughout the project, Derek worked closely with senior lenders, debtor-in-possession lenders and the applicable federal loan program to a successful plan of reorganization."
"During 2012 to 2016, Derek served as the CFO in the extremely successful turnarounds of two separate, large multi-site eldercare providers. Both of these organizations operated skilled nursing, assisted living, inpatient rehabilitation, home care, hospice, inpatient behavioral health, and a PACE program. Separately, Derek has served as either the trustee or receiver in the liquidation and sale of a number of nursing homes," according to the website.
"In his career, Derek has led or participated in turnaround management and consulting assignments for more than 40 healthcare providers, including Baptist Memorial Health Care, British National Health Service, Washington Hospital Center, Tri-Lakes Hospital, Lifepoint Hospitals, Tampa General Hospital, Legacy Health System, Loretto, American Healthcare Companies, and IASIS Healthcare. Derek is currently serving as the Chief Restructuring Officer of a multi-site nursing home company in Hawaii," according to the website."
“We are excited to work with Healthcare Management Partners and to have Mr. Phillips and Mr. Pierce as part of the leadership team at El Centro Regional Medical Center,” said El Centro Mayor Tomás Oliva. “They are both proven and results-oriented leaders in the healthcare industry and we are confident that this partnership will allow us to expertly navigate and lead through the challenges ECRMC and the broader healthcare industry now face to make our hospital more efficient and financially sustainable.”
According to the release, No hospital services will be interrupted through this process. As Mr. Phillips has stated, ECRMC has a bright future and will continue to meet the healthcare needs of the community.
The Board of Trustees and the City of El Centro will continue to work with the University of California San Diego Health Care Network to enhance the care that Imperial Valley residents and their families have grown accustomed to receiving, per the release. The excellent care provided to the community by the dedicated doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and support staff at the Hhspital will continue and as always is much appreciated. The new CEO and CFO have committed to transparency with staff and the community as the process of transition proceeds.
In closing, the Board of Trustees would like to thank Dr. Adolphe Edward, DHA, for his years of service to ECRMC and his many contributions during his tenure, including his nationally recognized leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, per the release.
