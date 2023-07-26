EL CENTRO — The Board of Directors of the El Centro Regional Medical Center requested a $40 million loan from the state of California.
On June 27, the board approved an application within the Distressed Hospitals Loan Program created on May 15 as part of bill AB 112 introduced by Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria, D-Central Valley.
Originally, the idea of the state lawmaker was to rescue the Madera Community Hospital, which was shut down months ago due to financial problems. The inewsource website reported that the Madea hospital has requested $80 million.
The bill, signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom, creates the $150 million Distressed Hospital Loan Program. The program is run by the California Department of Health Care Information and Access (HCAI) and the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA).
“This new program will help hospitals in extreme financial distress get the assistance they need as quickly as possible,” Gov. Newsom said in mid-May when the bill was signed. “My administration has been working closely with hospitals across the state, and we will continue to do all we can to ensure communities can continue to access the care and services they need without disruption.”
ECRMC Board President Tomás Oliva said in a phone interview the local hospital is struggling due to a lot of modernization expenses, including the final steps of the seismic retrofit, replacing the paper billing system with a digital one and other projects. According to the board president, those requirements are needed due to its licensing renewal.
Oliva, also an El Centro City Council member and former mayor, said this interest free loan includes more positive features than a high-interest loan from a private bank.
If the hospital is unsuccessful reaching its goal, than there would be no other option than requesting a loan through private banks, and that, Oliva said, is what the board does not want to do.
Regarding the chances of success in obtaining the $40 million loan from the state, Oliva said local authorities are “very confident” given the Legislative level of support of Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria’s loan program bill.
“The state is very well aware of our circumstances,” Olivas said, going on to say the local hospitals are a safety healthcare net for San Diego and Riverside hospitals when beds are insufficient in those areas.
“If one of our systems fail, the others fail as well,” Oliva said. “I’m very confident given the circumstances we have in the overall Southern California health network.”
On Monday, the ECRMC board approved the 2023-2024 budget that acknowledges a deficit to cover the final construction phase of the seismic retrofit, the upgrades of call systems for nurses and patients, as well as other features.
ECRMC’s Chief Financial Officer David Momberg told the board Monday through a report the Medical Center had lost $26.5 million dollars year-to-date as of June 30.
Oliva said for the very first time in years the hospital expects to have a positive cash flow in the next twelve months.
The board president .
explained many of those upgrade expenditures were put off for years and are now more costly than in the past, and are being approved in order to avoid an additional future cost.
“These major capital expenditures are relevant now,” Oliva said, by detailing that those expenditures will stop by 2025 and on.
Finally, Oliva said bankruptcy has absolutely not been in conversation.
“We hope to make this work and fix the things we want to do,” Oliva said. “We want to get the healthcare system as good if not better than what we have now with transfers operational and compliant as the state mandates.”
The board president said the local hospital is not looking to make money at all.
He also went on to say that it is expected all assets and liabilities carry over for the benefit of the new system.
Hospitals have until Monday, July 31 to submit their applications, in accordance with the guidelines of the program. Requests must include a Rescue Turnaround Plan.
Across the state, 16 agencies have applied for more than $385 million under the program, according to inewssource, which offers interest-free and possibly forgivable loans.
