EL CENTRO – Saturday afternoon foot traffic had some stopping by the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) Community Education Center at the Imperial Valley Mall’s Food Court on July 15 for the hospital’s first “Hello Summer Fest.”
The hospital conducted outreach through this Hello Summer Fest free event to inform the community about their various outpatient services including their Oncology, Wound Center, Diabetes Education, Nutrition Services and Research departments as well as ECRMC’s Outpatient Clinics in El Centro and Calexico, ECRMC Marketing Director Rosanna Lugo said.
“This is the first time we're doing a big event like this on a Saturday and we wanted to do it here at the Mall,” Lugo said, saying this Summer Fest event was a natural evolution of the Community Education Center’s former “Wellness Wednesdays.”
“There's a lot of (foot) traffic here and with the hot weather (indoors) it’s the perfect place to be to give information and the opportunity for people to learn about our services,” Lugo said.
“(The event is) to bring awareness to all the services that the hospital has to offer, and also to partner with all the agencies. There's a lot of free resources for people and some don't know about them,” she said. “We also help the local business as we bring people in (to the Mall).”
“We are in an underserved area in terms of access to health care so minimizing any barrier to health care access for our patients is our priority,” Marco Bosquet, ECRMC Outpatient Centers Director, said.
“Usually hospital acute care/in-patient care is that promoted that much because they’re more used in cases of emergencies, but for outpatient services it is ideal for us to conduct outreach so our patients can see how to prevent disease,” Bosquet said.
In addition to the ECRMC tables and information, ECRMC invited partnering agencies to have their information tables also present, including the American Red Cross, All 7 Fitness, All of Us Research, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services and their pet adoption program through the Humane Society of Imperial County (HSIC).
The Hello Summer Fest event ran Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event included giveaways, music, face painting, a photo booth, health screenings, a CPR demonstration, a healthy eating cooking class geared toward diabetics, a pet pen for adoptions through HSIC, and a live Zumba demonstration from All 7 Fitness.
Through the Zumba dancers, people coming in and out and the occasional dog barks or spontaneous dog toy tug-o-wars, passersby entered the event to see what was going on.
“I honestly didn't know it was happening. We were walking by and the kids wanted to see what was happening so we just stopped by,” Imperial resident Roxanna Renteria said as her two boys, Jiovanni and Julian pet “Milk,” a cute brown/chocolate Boxer mix and a gorgeous, furry, white Husky named “White Fang.”
“We haven’t gotten a chance to check out the booths yet because we just came in (but) my kids (came in because) they’re pet lovers,” the mother said, as her boys made some fast furry friends. “Don’t get too attached,” she told them.
Lugo estimated about 300 people throughout the day attend the event.
ECRMC said the public attendees “seemed to love” the event.
“We're just kind of trying to make appointments for people who are interested in living a healthier lifestyle,” Diabetes Educator and healthy cooking demonstrator for the day, Stephen Jaime, said.
Jaime, who himself has diabetes, holds diabetes education classes at the ECRMC El Centro Outpatient Clinic on weekdays. He said his diabetes education program is for anyone who suffers from diabetes or is pre-diabetic, and people can sign up through ECRMC via a referral from their primary care physician. “As long as you’ve got insurance it’s all covered,” he said.
“This event has been going great,” Jaime said. “We had a Zumba class out here and a lot of people were starting to join in,” he chuckled.
“Honestly it’s just great to see an event like this because it’s been a long time since I've seen this many people in one room,” he said. “There are ways that we can help them.”
“This is our first type of event of this size that we do so we're learning as we go,” Bosquet said, “but we're going to attack more on social media and do more promotion (for future events).”
“We hope to be able to do it again next year,” Lugo said.
Bosquet said the public can keep track of ECRMC outreach events through the hospital’s website and social media pages.
“We're going to keep doing these to let the Valley know that we are here to serve them and we are here to stay,” Bosquet said.
