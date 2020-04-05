Editor’s Notebook: Another view of price gouging

Fair warning: I’m about to toss out an unpopular opinion.
That is maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to demonize the so-called “price gougers” trying to pad their margins during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not that I agree with the idea of taking advantage of people in need. However, I can’t help but wonder at the hypocrisy of allowing market forces such as supply and demand and economies of scale to do their good work in grinding small and independent retailers out of existence, but we won’t tolerate those same businesses trying to gain an edge when circumstances turn in their favor.
The price protections being afforded to consumers right now are never extended to retailers.
In a free market economy, we’re told something is worth whatever a consumer is willing to pay for it. So if someone can come along with enough buying power and cash reserves to undercut the local mom-and-pop shops until they can’t make a go of it anymore, well, that’s just business.
I’ve had a front-row seat in watching this play out. Back in the day, my family had a small office supply company in northern Michigan. At one point, we were one of about six independent stationers in a community roughly the size of El Centro. Competition was fierce, but generally fair. Pricing was important, but service and relationships are what kept people coming back.
Until they didn’t. In the mid-’90s, two big-box office suppliers came to town and set up shop literally across the parking lot from each other within a matter of months. They had resources to buy directly from the factories and sell at prices below wholesale. This hurt the wholesalers, too, so eventually a couple of them started competing directly with their own customers.
Before you knew it, personal service and customer loyalty became quaint, outdated notions. The independent shops started folding or selling out to larger collectives. Before the end of the first decade of this millennium, not one of us was still around.
Not surprisingly, that’s when the big box stores raised their prices. In fact, their prices went higher than most of their now-defunct competitors had been routinely offering their customers.
These days, those mega stores are getting squeezed out by online retailers, such as Amazon, who’ve pared their fixed costs down to the nub by eliminating storefronts and sales associates while leveraging their massive sales and distribution to negotiate extremely favorable costs.
Nobody really has cried foul as all of this has unfolded over the years. We’ve allowed free market principles to play themselves out with ruthless efficiency, even as we’ve stood by and watched our downtowns become shells of their former selves.
Although I’m not sure most appreciate it, we’re poorer for that. Downtowns historically have been the heart of a city, and loss of thriving merchant centers where virtually everybody conducts business has cost communities their identities and maybe even a fair chunk of their souls.
Having said all this, I want to make it clear I do not agree with any retailer artificially inflating prices, for any reason, really, but especially in times like these. It’s bad form, and it will ultimately bite sellers after the dust settles.
But I get it. The small-business community has been betrayed time and time again by the fickle nature of American consumerism. Granted, any price gouging we’re seeing likely isn’t part of some elaborate revenge scheme against disloyal shoppers. It would be fair to assume a lot of it is motivated by opportunism and unvarnished greed.
Nevertheless, I’m also sure there are more than a few merchants who have been driven by the same fear and panic that caused so many people clear the shelves of toilet paper, bottled water, hand sanitizer and cleaning products in recent weeks. “What if this gets so bad that I can’t restock? How am I going to make a living?”
When framed within an existential quandary such as that, it gets harder to blame merchants for thinking they need to try to get as much as they can while it seems still possible to get it.
