IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College held its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Monday, September 11, in Imperial.
In honor of nearly 3,000 people who died in the terrorist attacks, the diverse group of college students at IVC, staff, law enforcement and firefighters united in a ceremony where they expressed their prayers in remembrance of the tragedy some 22 years ago.
“Today we come together not only to remember the lives that were lost but also to celebrate the enduring spirit of a nation,” Dr. Lennor Johnson, IVC superintendent/president, said. “We pay tribute to the courage of the first responders who ran towards danger…."
"This memorial ceremony serves as a reminder that in times of darkness, the light of human kindness and determination can shine the brightest," Johnson, a military veteran himself, said. "It reminds us that we are bound by our shared humanity, our shared commitment to freedom, and our shared aspiration for a better future.”
Every year, the event in Imperial Valley College pays tribute to the lives lost in the 9/11 disaster. It is essential to remember this day in the community, but even more among younger students.
“On this day, I want to remind you that IVC is a microcosm of the world itself,” Johnson said. “We have the power to embody the unity and strength that emerged from the ashes of 9/11. We can be the beacon of hope, a place where dialogue, understanding and empathy flourish."
"Let us also remember that education is a powerful tool for change,” he said.
Considering that most of the students of IVC were very young when the tragedy happened, the event’s staff emphasized the importance of the student’s participation and engagement with the event.
“It's a good history lesson and an opportunity for them to hear the experiences of others who lived it (the tragedy),” Yareli Suamataia, IVC director of student development and activities, said.
Asking the community to “strive for a world where love, compassion and unity prevails," Johnson passionately spoke on the 9/11 tragedy and the importance of the presence of each one who attended the event, which represented a “testament to never forget.”
“As we leave this ceremony, let us carry with us the memory of nine by 11 not as a burden, but as a source of inspiration,” Johnson said. “Let us continue to build a better future together, guided by our values of peace, freedom and understanding.”
With meetings being held every week, IVC staff and a group of students took a month to plan the event and were impressed by the attendance.
“I'm just really happy that we got a lot of people to come to the event,” Joshua Figueroa, Associated Student Government president of IVC, said. “Seeing everybody here was definitely like an excitement for me. I was like, wow, people really appreciate this and they really care.”
In a peaceful ceremony, IVC's guests for the 9/11 Memorial included guest speakers such as Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes, and Naval Air Facility El Centro Ensign Scott Torres, an air traffic control facility officer.
Miramontes started his speech with a description of the 9/11 tragedy as “an attack on our freedom and democracy.” He also got emotional mentioning all the people who sacrificed their lives in the tragic events of that day, and how important it is to remember them.
“I am sure we will continue to meet every September 11th to refresh our national memory of what we learned that day in 2001,” Miramontes said.
Torres also gave a touching speech, where he mentioned the common question about 9/11: “Where were you?”
Torres said he was in the 6th grade in a medical appointment when his mom came to him and showed him what was happening.
“Most of the tragic events had already unfolded,” Torres said, “so immediately I was able to determine that something was very wrong with what I was watching.”
He also said that the tragedy led him to join the United States Navy, where he has been a sailor for 15 years.
“My decision to enlist was directly influenced by the events that unfolded on that day and the power of unity and resilience demonstrated by our nation,” he said.
Torres added that the war on terror continued for many years and Naval Air Facility El Centro was a “vital piece of that fight,” with strike fighter pilots trained every year and the civilians and sailors supporting the war.
“Setting aside differences and uniting as a nation showed incredible resolve,” Torres said.
“Some days I put on my uniform and I'm reminded of the lessons of 9/11. Lessons that inspired me to live life in a way that honors those who were taken away from us far too soon."
"So together, we will never forget the events of 9/11," Torres said, "nor will we forget the lives lost, the heroes responding, and the incredible unity displayed following.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.