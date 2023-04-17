I am tired of people complaining about the high cost of eggs. Yes, they are more expensive than they were previously, but what isn’t?
A dozen eggs at $5.99 costs 50 cents an egg! You can feed a family of four making scrambled eggs with a splash of water or milk, maybe some chopped onion, ham and bell pepper for under $6.00! Add a few strips of bacon and toast and you can still feed a family of four for $10.00 (more or less).
Contrary to popular belief, eggs have a very long shelf life. Kept cold, they can last up to six months. To check if they are spoiled, put the egg in a bowl of water and if it floats, it is rotten. Stop complaining! Chicken farmers have a hard enough time dealing with increased feed costs, disease, and the costs incurred raising cage free chickens.
Many people pay a lot of money every day purchasing expensive coffee and bottled water. Then they complain about the price of eggs? Stop complaining, buy a dozen eggs and have an inexpensive and nutritious meal to feed your family.
– Linda Moiola, Brawley
