Eight news cases of COVID-19 confirmed locally

EL CENTRO — The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Imperial County nearly doubled Thursday evening with the confirmation of eight more cases.
That brings the number of positive tests to 17, the Imperial County Public Health Department said. Of the eight new cases, five were reported to be recovering at home and three are hospitalized. There have also been 114 negative test results to date. The health department said 11 tests are pending.
Statewide, there have been 4,032 COVID-19 cases reported and 82 deaths.
An Imperial County Public Health Department news release offered few details on the recent cases. However, health officials have acknowledged an increase in the number of cases has been expected, and they underscored continued the importance of social distancing and personal hygiene measures.
“We know that we will continue to see positive cases in our community,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday. “As our county’s capacity to provide more testing increases, so will our ability to identify new cases. We remain at a critical point and strongly urge the public to support ongoing efforts that will mitigate the spread of COVID-19, reduce the number of families impacted and protect our healthcare professionals.”
