El Centro appoints Carla Mason as new Library Director

EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro has appointed Carla Mason as the new director of the El Centro Library.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, Mason will lead the El Centro Library and support its mission of providing quality materials and programs to meet the El Centro community's educational, informational, cultural, and recreational needs effective March 20, 2023.
The former El Centro Library director, Isabella Marqués de Castilla, had only been the new director since December 1, 2022, as previously reported in this newspaper.
According to the release, Carla Mason joins the El Centro Library with extensive library operations and leadership experience from her previous roles as librarian at the Seattle Public Library, Library Branch Supervisor at Goleta Valley Library, and manager at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Mason spent twelve years working in California libraries "and is incredibly passionate and knowledgeable about serving communities with library excellence," the release reads. Mason earned her Master’s degree in Library and Information Science from Drexel University and her Bachelor’s in Humanities from the University of Southern California, according to the release.
"A seasoned library administrator, Carla (Mason) specializes in developing programs and partnerships that align with community needs and goals, and have a positive impact on the community by advancing library services," it reads. "Carla has a track record of securing grants, including a significant grant for digital literacy workshops and another grant for a digital arts lab."
“The El Centro Library is our most valued asset for community members to learn, grow, and discover,” Martha Cardenas-Singh, mayor of El Centro, said in the release. “We are very excited to have Carla joining us to usher in the next generation of library services. The combination of the new library facility and new library leadership will be tremendously impactful.”
The El Centro Library is located at 1198 N. Imperial Avenue. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about the El Centro Library, visit cityofelcentro.org/library.
