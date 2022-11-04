EL CENTRO – The El Centro City Council took action in a regular council meeting on Tuesday, November 1, appointing former Interim Fire Chief/Battalion Chief, Cedric Ceseña, as the new Interim City Manager, according to a press release.
In October, the current city manager, Marcela Piedra, informed the council about her departure from the City of El Centro effective December 1, 2022, per the release.
After consideration, the council has asked Ceseña to serve as the interim city manager. Mr. Ceseña has agreed, and will serve commencing as of November 11 while the City Council determines the search and recruitment process for the next permanent city manager.
Mr. Ceseña started his career as a firefighter/paramedic – Fire Captain with the City of Calexico Fire Department in 1997. In September of 2010, he went on to work for the Imperial County Public Health Department – EMS Agency as an Emergency Medical Services & Bioterrorism Manager. His responsibilities were to oversee the organization, administration, and implementation of a comprehensive county-wide EMS System. He served also as a Medical Health/Operational Area Coordinator, on call 24/7, coordinated a wide range of county and community health, hospital, and pre-hospital emergency response functions during emergencies and disasters.
In December of 2013, Mr. Ceseña joined the City of El Centro Fire Department as Fire Battalion Chief/Public Information Officer, where he directs, plans, and oversees the daily response of all hazard incidents. He implements and evaluates fire prevention, public education, and public relations activities. Aside from all of his responsibilities, he also acted on behalf of the Fire Chief. Mr. Ceseña was the Interim Fire Chief from July 2021 to October 2022.
The City Council thanks Ms. Marcela Piedra for her 20 years of service and commitment to the City of El Centro, and congratulates her on her new future endeavor.
