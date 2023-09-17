El Centro awards design-build contract for Gomez Park improvements

EL CENTRO – During a regular city council meeting on Tuesday, September 12, the City of El Centro unanimously voted to approve a design-build project to Three Peaks Corporation to reconstruct David Gomez Park in the eastern part of the city.
The project is expected to start construction in the fall of 2024, according to a press release from the City of El Centro.
Per the release, the conceptual site plan includes a sports field, multiple fitness areas, multipurpose sports courts, restrooms, amphitheater, shaded children’s play areas, and parking. The park is located at South Hope Street, behind El Centro Fire Station No. 2.
The process started in February 2022 when the city received a $5.7 million park grant from the State of California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, the release states. The park is named after David Gomez, a City firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty while serving the citizens of El Centro in November 1976.
“After a required bid process, the City determined Three Peaks Corporation to be the best suited to construct the improvement at David Gomez Park,” the release reads. Three Peaks Corporation previously competed two projects for the City of El Centro: First Responders Park and the snack bar and restrooms at McGee Park, it reads.
“This is another step toward completing this project that will provide a beautiful park to the residents in the eastern part of the city,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Sing said. “We continue to work toward improving the quality of life for our residents, and this project is a beautiful addition to our city,” she said.
