EL CENTRO — Temperatures reaching 100 degrees and walking through hot sand that resembled the vapor coming from a hot stove. These are some of the adverse conditions migrants face on their journey to the United States.
El Centro Sector Border Patrol hosted a simulated smuggling experience to illustrate the dangers of crossing to the country through the Yuha Desert on Wednesday in the West Desert region.
Through firsthand experience with a realistic environment scenario, Gregory Bovino, chief patrol at El Centro Sector Border Patrol, sought to create awareness of the harsh conditions of the desert.
"We're here today to save lives and create a safer border environment," said Bovino.
Authorities, media, and CBP agents experienced the perilous trek taken by migrants that seek the American Dream.
"Some don't make it," added Bovino. "It's going to be in the same desert under these same conditions that we're going to be walking in today."
Attendees hiked an approximate two-mile route starting from the border fence and going northbound to a simulated pick-up point led by a border patrol who resembled a smuggler.
"Smugglers don't care about the people they are bringing to this country," said John Mendoza, public information officer at El Centro Sector Border Patrol. "All they care about is the money they're receiving from them."
According to Bovino, migrants pay around $5,000 to $10,000 or more, depending on the country their journey originated.
Besides paying a high price to be smuggled into the United States, Mendoza mentioned that many migrants are unaware of the collateral conditions of the desert and journey.
"They suffer from dehydration and don't wear the proper attire. So we see a lot of lower extremity injuries; that can occur coming down from that 30-foot fence," mentioned Mendoza. "People who traveled in groups, if they are the slowest or weakest, the smuggler has no problem leaving them behind so that the rest of the group can, can further travel north."
Bovino mentioned that border safety events, such as the hike, helped the agency lower the number of deaths from migrants.
"Before these border safety events took place last year, we averaged 3.5 deaths a month here in the Imperial Valley," said Bovino. That number lowered to 1.8 deaths a month.
Bovino added that rescues done by Border Patrol have increased, with around 195 registered this fiscal year.
The event included a live demonstration of a rescue in the desert.
"A lot of people believe smugglers when they say the border is open, but that is not true," said Mendoza. "Don't put your life in a smuggler stance because they could care less about you or your family."
