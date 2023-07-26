EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro broke ground on the South Imperial Avenue Extension Phase I and II projects on Tuesday, July 25.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, at a cost of $5.5 million, these initial construction phases add to the $7.7 million already invested in the project for right-of-way acquisition, utility relocations and design services for a total of $13.2 million dollars of regional investment to date. “The project advances the goal of improved local and regional circulation and connectivity,” the release reads. “A combination of SB1 gas tax funds, regional federal funds, local Measure D funds, and past developer impact fees provided funding for this project.”
Phase I and II consist of the construction of a new roadway from the new Interstate 8 interchange to Wake Avenue and the westerly extension of Wake Avenue towards South Imperial Avenue, together with the construction of South Imperial Avenue from Wake Avenue to Danenburg Drive. Danenburg Drive will be extended westerly to meet the new South Imperial Avenue.
“This project creates the infrastructure needed to support the city’s vision of a thriving and welcoming community,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said. “In early 2021, the City identified five areas of opportunity for future housing developments. Four of those areas are south of Interstate 8. That is how vital this extension project is to the City.”
“This extension project is not just creating another roadway, but extending a hand into the future of increase commercial, residential and higher quality of life,” the mayor said.
The new South Imperial Avenue will transition in width from the existing two lanes in each direction at the interchange, to one lane in each direction plus a median turn lane as it approaches Danenburg Drive, the release reads. A new signal light will be installed at the South Imperial Avenue and Wake Avenue intersection.
