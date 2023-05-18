EL CENTRO – Public Works and the El Centro Police department were recognized for their ongoing achievements and service to the community at the El Centro City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 16, coinciding with National Police Week and National Public Works Week.
Mayor Cardenas-Singh commended Public Works for their hand in contributing to one of the projects of the year, the construction of the El Centro Public Library. Public Works Director Abraham Campos accepted an award on behalf of the department, and spoke of his dedication to the community.
Council Member Tomás Oliva commended the handling of an unusually intense storm season, mentioning the sinkholes, flooding, and structural damage that has since been successfully repaired.
“We acknowledge everything that you do,” Oliva said, elaborating on a case of serious flooding that occurred at an RV park. “It’s a lot of heavy lifting on behalf of the people. You are literally giving your time, your life, your energy, for the residents.”
Plans for the Public Works department moving forward include continuing the previously approved construction on La Brucherie Road, as well as the newly approved resurfacing of Dogwood Road. The latter was unanimously approved by the council following a presentation by Campos.
The City of El Centro also proclaimed the month of May as "Building Safety Month."
Mayor Cardenas-Singh congratulated the department on its ability to protect the public from hazards such as hurricanes, snow storms, tornadoes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes.
“Building Safety Month serves to remind the public about the critical role of our community’s largely unknown protectors of public safety – our local code enforcement officials,” Cardenas-Singh said as she presented a plaque to the staff in attendance.
With National Police Week currently underway, council members took a moment to commemorate those police officers who have fallen in the line of duty as well as those who continue to bravely serve today.
El Centro Police Chief Robert Sawyer noted that 42 law enforcement officers have already lost their lives nationwide this year, three of which from the state of California. “It’s always a somber occasion,” Sawyer said.
Olivas commended the department for continuing to do their job despite mixed public perception. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Olivas said.
The following week was declared Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week, a time in which the achievements of the city’s first responders, emergency dispatchers, educators, nurses, EMT, fire, and police personnel are to be celebrated.
Mayor Cardenas-Singh referred to these practitioners of lifesaving care as providers of a “vital service” that is in demand all day, every day. She recognized the “thousands of hours of specialized training and education” that often precedes the assumption of such responsibilities, and proceeded to present a plaque confirming the proclamation.
“That was a lot of departments, and that was a lot of people who put lives in their hands,” Councilmember Sonia Carter said.
“All of the work that’s done behind the curtain that we don’t see is a big amount, and you can tell by all the names that were listed today,” Carter said.
