EL CENTRO – In less than a year, two teenage dream teams representing The Station Dance Complex in El Centro have made their way from the bright lights of Las Vegas to the center of Times Square in New York, showing up stiff competition and placing amongst the Top 10 and Top 5 Hip Hop teams in the World Dance Championship in New Jersey last week.
Competing against 30 teams each, junior dance team “Pink Spice” and senior dance team “We Don’t Play” went up against the best dancers on the planet hailing from Canada, China, Australia, and more, said studio manager for The Station Dance Complex, Melissa Leon. Pink Spice finished in the Top 10 in the junior category while We Don't Play finished Top 5, ultimately finished Third overall in the senior dance team category.
Speaking from an east coast airport, Leon said the story of how they reached those heights started in January of this year — a mere three months after The Station Dance Complex first opened its doors in late 2022.
“Pink Spice” and “We Don’t Play” were the dance routines behind the teams’ namesake, and were the coordinated creations of local choreographers Carlos Villa and Brianna Estrada. Mother, longtime dance instructor, and dancer from the age of four, Estrada said her choreography is often inspired by the girls who will be dancing it, drawing on elements of their “vibe," signature moves, and strong suits.
“I don’t just pick a song and throw it at them,” Estrada said, noting that the girls had a hand in picking their costumes, describing her approach to co-creating and customizing the routine for her team “Pink Spice."
The girls, ages 10-13, asked their instructor for a routine that was “sassy” and “pink." The routine was inspired by female rapper, Ice Spice, while their counterpart, “We Don’t Play," took a more moody approach to hip hop.
Both routines snagged first place at regionals in Las Vegas, landing them each a “golden ticket,” allowing them to skip the next round and sending them straight to the Big Apple to compete for World competition.
After tweaking the already top tier routine to accommodate “riskier stunts” better suited for an international stage, Estrada said the girls have been “practicing like crazy."
“They’re very dedicated, and a lot goes into it that people don’t see,” Estrada said, joking that she almost had the girls take karate lessons to perfect their hits.
Estrada has been teaching many of the girls “since they were babies," and said that seeing them grow into new experiences alongside her is what ultimately made the difference on stage. “We’re kind of like a little family,” she said.
Upon arriving in New York separately, 21 dancers from across the Valley and their mighty mob of diehard dance moms and dance dads had pooled incredible amounts of energy and resources to get to this point. From saving money and selling T-shirts, to securing sponsorships from local businesses, the parents were as invested in the final product as the girls were, said “We Don’t Play” dance mom, Lauren Flores.
The competition itself spanned two days, one per age category, lasting from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and not including various practices beforehand. A photo on the studio’s Instagram page shows the girls post-practice at Central Park all wearing “I love New York” shirts as they geared up for what would become the performance of a lifetime.
Flores was able to see her daughter, Makena Flores, perform on stage alongside the world’s best, and noted right away that “the level of talent that’s out there is jaw dropping." “California is definitely in the house!“ she heard them say, noting that the girls caught the eye of dance professionals who have been in the business for far longer than The Station Dance Complex has been around.
Representing not only the Imperial Valley, but also the state of California, on a stage that big was “monumental," Flores said.
“We definitely put El Centro on the map for the first time in the dance scene!” Leon exclaimed, elated by the responses and awards.
“It was pretty crazy that we’re from such a small town and we got to go to such a big city,” dual “Pink Spice” and “We Don’t Play” dancer, Kandice Alvarado, said. The El Centro teen described the whole experience as “a roller-coaster," to which teammate and “We Don’t Play” dancer Kelley Garcia agreed.
“Getting to Top 5 was a whole wave of emotions,” Garcia said. “We were crying hysterically… we couldn’t believe it!” she said, noting that she was the one who picked up the large trophy on behalf of the senior team.
Garcia said that “We Don’t Play” was all about “empowerment," and that the ultimate goal was to show that girls can be both soft and fierce at the same time. “It was perfect,” she said of how the experience played out.
“Behind this trophy is parents driving up and down to the studio every day, lots of time, and money," Leon said.
“It’s been less than a year and we’ve already done so much,” Alvarado, a now-world class dancer, said. “I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us next!” she said.
