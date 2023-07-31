El Centro invites residents for a ‘trip around the world’ on National Senior Citizens Day

EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro invites residents to embark on an exciting global journey to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day with an “Around the World” themed extravaganza.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, the City, in collaboration with the Imperial County Public Administrator/Area Agency on Aging, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of San Diego, El Centro Regional Medical Center, Calexico Wellness Center, Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation and the City of Calexico Housing Authority will be hosting the event in honor of National Senior Citizens Day, which is celebrated in the U.S. on August 21, according to NationalToday.com.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion, located at 770 Park Avenue in El Centro. Free transportation will also be provided to the event, the City’s release states.
According to the press release, the event will feature “cultural exploration,” games, music and “heartwarming camaraderie.”
“Through events like the ‘Around the World’ celebration on National Senior Citizens Day, we aim to promote joy, connection and appreciation for our elderly population,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said in the press release.
For more information on reserving transportation to the event, contact Karla Flores at (442) 265-7032 if calling from July 31 to August 3, or Luz Vallejo at (760) 332-5055 if calling from August 7 through August 11. The deadline to reserve a spot is August 11.
Those interested in providing a booth for the event, contact Leah Arellano at (760) 370-0160 or email at larellano@cityofelcentro.org. Per the release, the deadline to submit a both entry is August 17.
For more information on the Around the World event, call the El Centro Adult Center at (760) 370-0160.
