EL CENTRO – This past Saturday shortly before the rains caused by Tropical Storm Hilary affected the entire region, an El Centro resident Liliana Lam altruistically decided to take to the streets to clean up the sewers a little in order to avoid flooding as much as possible.
With the help of a shovel and other tools that a couple of neighbors lent her, the young photographer managed to extract branches, leaves, and even a lifeless pigeon from a small sewer she found right in front of Bucklin Park.
The small act of altruism was shared by Lam, a registered nurse from Mexicali, on social media in an invitation for others to do the same.
"Hello everyone, I come to invite you to clean your sewers and once and for all enjoy being in the rain like when you were children," the young photographer noted on social networks. “We can make a difference and not go canoeing after a while.”
The social media post was shared in the "Rants and Raves of Imperial Valley" Facebook group, where users expose problems (Rant) or praise individuals or businesses (Rave) on the different communities of the Imperial Valley. In the case of Lam, collaborator Michael DC congratulated the Sinaloa-born photographer for her altruistic work.
The post had the approval of more than 900 people as of the afternoon of Tuesday, August 22.
In a telephone interview, Lam said that the post attracted the attention of many people, not only local, but even across the border. Even people from other countries who have relatives near the place sent him messages to thank her for cleaning the streets.
“I am like that,” Ella Lam said in the interview.
The photographer, who has lived in the Imperial Valley for about two years, recalled having returned that day from helping a friend and because her little son was not at home. She decided to take her tools to clean the streets and avoid waterlogging as has happened in previous storms locally.
“I had nothing to do,” Lam said, "and I'm not used to doing nothing."
During her look around the area the now local resident observed that, unlike Mexicali, the streets have few sewers for storm drainage.
In her walk, Lam found that there are many streets that require cleaning, including removing weeds and plants that grow on the pavement.
Tired, at the end of her two-hour work in which she managed to fill the garbage bags that she carried with her, Lam, satisfied with what she had achieved, decided that it was time to take a shower and rest. However after her social media post, the moment of rest became a time to respond to friend requests on social networks, due to the fact that the Facebook algorithm and the impact of her photos and comments promoted her page globally.
As of Monday, Lam had received about 80 Facebook friend requests from people in multiple cities.
The altruistic spirit is not something new in Lam's life. Since adolescence, the photographer has dedicated herself to helping distribute food, helping street children and donating items for the elderly. She learned that attitude towards life from her parents and now she has passed it on to her young son.
However, in participating in some of these activities, Lam she has also come across people who have treated her badly, and in some cases they have even robbed her on several occasions.
“I don't know,” she said when asked if her desire to help the community could be taken to a higher level. “Bad experiences haven't helped,” she said.
In addition, before being able to launch a community support project, Lam needs to stabilize her personal life, since at the moment she is going through a hard time, both professionally and personally.
“But my essence is that. I don't know if it's a good thing,” she said in an interview. “But first I need to help myself.”
"I always get ahead because of God," she said. “It is something that fills my heart. Doing something for the people and for the community makes me feel good."
Other of the successful altruistic projects that Lam has launched are campaigns on the GoFundMe platform for friends who have suffered from cancer. In some cases, these campaigns have managed to raise thousands of dollars in a single day. Even people from cities like Indio and Phoenix have made donations to those fundraiser campaigns.
Years ago, Lam underwent gastric banding surgery to lose weight. She shared her experience with images that caused a sensation among thousands of her followers, and many of her peers decided to follow her footsteps to reduce her weight.
"You don't know the impact a publication is going to have," she commented in an interview.
Before the pandemic, Lam was professionally engaged in photography, an art she has been passionate about since childhood. However, with the cancellation of events due to COVID-19, her business did not see its best days.
Currently, Lam teaches courses at the request of those interested and continues her work in a studio.
For Lam, working for an institution as a nurse or in other types of employment is difficult as a single mother since her son requires special attention and a full-time job would restrict her hours.
For now, the young photographer affirms that she contributed 'a grain of sand' over the weekend for having cleaned the streets of the city and prevented rainwater from reaching the houses of her neighbors.
“There were people who told me that if they had realized it beforehand they would have helped me,” Lam said. “I care about the impact that I can make on people,” she added.
If you wish to contact Lam, she can be contacted at (442) 250-6089 or on Facebook by searching Liliana Lam Photographer.
