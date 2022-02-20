El Centro officials not blue about Aquatic Center running in the red

Long-time El Centro City Council Member Cheryl Viegas-Walker recently recalled her stance as the city planned its $18 million Aquatic Center that opened in late October 2019.
“I said, ‘Go big or go home.’ We will never have an opportunity to build an Aquatic Center like this. Given our summers, for the city not to have a first-class Aquatic Center — it was just a priority.”
So go big the city did. The facility that stretches from Sixth to Fourth streets between Adams and Park avenues, in an area once dubbed “homeless park” for its itinerant denizens, includes a competition pool, a “lazy river” for tubing, for-rent cabanas and a community room that can be rented for various events.
From data provided by the city and informal social media polling conducted by this newspaper, it is clear the Aquatic Center is a smash with many in the community.
However, other data reported by the city show expenses outpaced revenues by just over $2 million from its opening through Jan. 6. The gap is made up from tax dollars and other revenue sources, officials said.
Viegas-Walker and Mayor Tomas Oliva agreed they can live with that even while seeking ways to narrow the gap. Moreover, both said due to the pandemic causing a shutdown of the Aquatic Center from March 17 to Sept. 23, 2020, costing the city peak revenues for summer in 2020, an assessment of its operations to date may not reflect what is to come.
“I think oftentimes a business model does not translate to what government does,” Viegas-Walker noted. “We charge nothing for people to check out (library) books, walk around Bucklin Park — however, there are significant costs involved in maintaining our library, the Police Department, our parks.”
Oliva said he thinks the community is getting its money’s worth.
“There will be critics who say you bit off more than you can chew, but we certainly want to give the community what they deserve. You don’t want to short-change them. This is a facility that rivals (those in) San Diego or Los Angeles.”
The Aquatic Center replaced The Plunge, the city’s popular pool at Eighth Street and Adams that was closed in 2008 due to on-going maintenance issues.
Costs, revenues revealed
Specifically, city records show the facility had $48,162 in revenue and $706,330 in expenses for the 2019-20 fiscal year; $149,130 revenue and $1,051,883 expenses for fiscal 2020-21; and $88,434 revenue and $569,949 expenses through Jan. 6 of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
In California, state and local fiscal years begin July 1 and end the following June 30.
For the two partial and one full fiscal year since the center opened, the totals come to $2,328,162 in expenses and $285,726 in revenues for a shortfall of $2,042,436.
The largest expense was staffing, with the facility currently having five full-time and 29 part-time employees. Personnel costs were $463,200 for 2019-20, $719,009 for 2020-21 and $413,698 for 2021-22.
Other major expenses were treatment chemicals, $151,467 total for the three years, $137,820 for professional fees/other, and $111,201 for electricity. Professional fees include required inspections and servicing, lifeguard and staff training, audits and risk assessments, said Rebecca Corfman, aquatics supervisor.
While total annual revenues and expenses were released based on fiscal years, a further breakdown on revenues was provided in separate monthly reports only for January-October 2021.
Revenue leaders for that period were general admission, $72,966; swim lessons, $22,384; birthday parties, $19,846; full facility rental, $13,550; and cabanas, $10,167. There were 21,675 admissions.
Expense records not detailed
There are no monthly reports available for Aquatic Center expenses.
“In checking with staff, we do not keep track of our operational expenses of the facility on a monthly basis. The only information that is kept track on a monthly basis is the revenue we collect,” said City Manager Marcela Piedra.
Viegas-Walker said she is comfortable with that.
“To me it’s very resource intensive without a value add. Do I need to know it’s costing me X dollars per month? The fact is that revenues are covering a relatively small value of the costs. Does that bother me? No,” she said.
In explaining she is not insensitive to cost issues, Viegas-Walker added there are lessons to be found in the ledgers and simply the practical experience gained from operations.
“They (expenses) are greater than anticipated for a few reasons. Number one, the increase in the costs for (pool) chemicals. During the pandemic, the cost of chlorine shot through the roof,” she said.
“Another is the increase in minimum wage,” she said, explaining there are requirements for how many lifeguards must be on duty.
“I was not aware of the number of lifeguards you have to have if you are operating a lazy river. You have to station a lifeguard at every turn. Five people at $15 an hour. That’s really expensive,” Viegas-Walker said.
But the city is glad to provide the jobs, she said, adding, “A lot of our staff are students and we love to provide employment for our students.”
Oliva said he was not caught off guard by the gap between revenues and expenses.
“For the Aquatic Center we were expecting huge deficits the last two years. I was expecting much higher,” he said, alluding to the impact of the pandemic. “We were all expecting to have a solid year of opening. Who would have thought a few months later we had to shut down?”
Admission fees get varied reviews
There are plans to find ways to improve revenues, Oliva and Viegas-Walker agreed; however, that is tempered by the need to keep fees affordable. The daily use fee is $5 for El Centro residents and $8 for non-residents, which some in the Press’ social media poll said was already too high.
“I live in Brawley and we are a family of 5. That is $40 (daily) and the kids like to spend a few hours in the pool. Just not worth the money for me,” wrote Gricelda Martinez.
Though noting pools in other areas charge more and a $5 entry “is the cheapest child care option I can think of,” Oliva still conceded the cost can be an issue.
“If I were young again and living under my parents’ roof, I don’t think we would have been able to afford going to the Aquatic Center. Maybe once and a while, but not every week,” he said.
If the facility were a profit-making venture, Viegas-Walker said daily admission would need to be much higher.
“The real story is the city pays about $15 for every $5 that someone pays to use the pool,” she said. “The city and the council were criticized for setting fees with little acknowledgement of the true cost of every swimmer in the pool. If we ran the Aquatic Center like a business each participant would be paying $20-$25, not $5.”
Some respondents to the Press social media poll expressed enthusiasm for the Aquatic Center and its relative affordability.
“My daughter and I have used it for about a year now. The pools are heated in the winter, the staff is very friendly and price is very affordable. Even the passes are great. Overall, I feel it's a great place to get some exercise,” said Isabel Morin from El Centro.
The higher fee for non-residents is not deterrent to some.
“I love the facility so much. I’ve participated in the aqua aerobics classes and have had so much fun. I’ve also been with friends and family for events on the weekends. Prices are reasonable,” said Jordan Hilfiker, a Holtville resident.
Potential revenues explored
Further revenue assistance to maintain affordability without increasing admission fees might come from efforts already in use that could be expanded.
“Some community groups have been very generous in providing free swim days and providing scholarships (to cover fees for swim programs),” Viegas-Walker said.
The contributors include the American Red Cross, county Supervisor Raymond Castillo, the Imperial Irrigation District and El Centro Kiwanis Club, said Adriana Nava, city Community Services director. Their donations exceed $20,000 and have helped 4,000 children access daily swimming, lessons, lifeguard training and the summer swim team.
Another revenue stream is from local schools using the pool for their swim teams, something that has been done and generated $2,839 from January to October 2021.
“I think of ways we could partner with private institutions and school districts because we have this Olympic-style pool. Holtville, Southwest (highs) might be using our pool,” Oliva said.
The Aquatic Center is also designed to be a gathering spot outside the water with a community room that can be used for parties, meetings and events. A movie night is also planned, Oliva said.
“This coming year we will be promoting events for families to come together at the parks or the Aquatic Center,” he said.
“I think we’ve only started to use it to its fullest potential. We look at it, and it’s just a pool. But it’s not. It’s so much more — an events center, a party location, conferences or receptions. Unfortunately, with the shutdown, we could not get there, but we can now,” Oliva added.
