EL CENTRO – In a continued support of those affected by autism, community members will once again see many of the El Centro Police Department's officers and staff wearing the Autism Awareness Patches on their uniforms during the month of April, according to a press release from ECPD.
April is World Autism Awareness Month, according to autismspeaks.org. "The patches display multicolored puzzle pieces which has become a nationally recognized symbol for Autism," the release states.
"(The) El Centro Police Department staff is both honored and privileged to support and help bring awareness for individuals and families affected by this difficult and challenging disorder," the release reads.
According to the release, the patches are currently available for purchase by the public for $5 each at the El Centro Police Department. All proceeds will go to benefit local autism awareness efforts and supplies are limited, the release reads.
