El Centro Police Department statement on Teamsters, ICTC employee strike

The City of El Centro and the El Centro Police Department are aware of an ongoing labor dispute between the Teamsters Union and the Imperial County Transportation Commission.
According to a press release from the El Centro Police Department, the dispute has resulted in an organized protest where several employees are exercising their constitutionally protected right to picket outside the Imperial Valley Transit, in the City of El Centro.
On Friday, April 28, leadership team members from the City of El Centro and the El Centro Police Department met with leaders from the Imperial County Transportation Commission and the Teamsters Union. Both groups were provided legal guidelines to ensure their rights were exercised within established law, the release reads.
"The El Centro Police Department fundamentally believes in protecting the rights of every member of our community," the release reads. "As a governing agency, we are cautious not to infringe on the rights of individuals engaged in this protected activity. The law is clear and guarantees the right of the employees to strike, but it also places specific limitations on exercising that right."
"The El Centro Police Department is neutral to the topic in dispute and will focus resources on ensuring public safety and education for those involved," it reads.
