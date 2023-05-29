EL CENTRO – On Thursday, May 25, at about 6:19 p.m., officers from the El Centro Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a burgundy colored Volvo semi-truck hauling a white cargo trailer by Interstate 8, just west of Imperial Avenue.
According to a press release from the El Centro Police Department, during the traffic stop, a drug detection canine was used, resulting in officers locating approximately 260 pounds of narcotics, which was a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The fentanyl was in the form of counterfeit Oxycodone pills, and a loaded 9mm firearm was also found, according to the release.
The truck driver was identified as 37-year-old Ameen Kahlla, a resident of Corona, California, per the release. Kahlla was arrested for various chargers, including the transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of a loaded firearm. Kahlla was subsequently booked into the Imperial County Jail, per the release.
“The Imperial Valley has been a hub for the transportation of drugs. Proactive police work is one of many ways we combat the endless war on drugs. Keep our communities safe is our commitment,” the ECPD release reads.
The El Centro Police Department states the public can direct any questions or comments to Sergeant Omar Mandujano at (760) 352-2111 or email omandujano@ecpd.org.
