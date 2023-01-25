EL CENTRO – In a story that seems to evolve minute by minute, El Centro Regional Medical Center is requesting support from other local governments to support ECRMC’s base hospital status.
During an ECRMC Board of Directors meeting, the board unanimously voted to temporarily keep the base hospital status in an attempt to gain financial support from both the County of Imperial and the other municipalities who benefit from the services at a held Monday, January 23, in El Centro.
In order for paramedics to operate within Imperial County, at least one hospital has to hold base hospital status to oversee the program, with ECRMC Board of Director and City Councilmember Tomás Oliva estimating the program costing $250,000 annually.
ECRMC’s board of directors will revisit the issue again in two months time, and at that time the board of directors will determine whether to continue to hold the status, with El Centro City Councilmember Edgard Garcia noting that they should have reached out prior to announcing the ending of the ECRMC’s base hospital status.
“We sent the letter to the County (announcing end of base hospital status) prematurely and it caused a lot of unnecessary panic,” Garcia said.
Tuesday, January 24 saw yet another development in this escalating health care crisis, as the Imperial County Board of Supervisors called for a countywide health care round table discussion.
This announcement followed presentations from both ECRMC and Pioneers Memorial Hospital, in which both institutions admitted that they are struggling, though ECRMC’s situation is the more dire of the two.
While PMH did has not specifically release their finances for this meeting, ECRMC released their financials during Monday evening’s meeting.
According to a summary of cash flow for 2023, ECRMC currently has $11,362,000 in ending cash but will have a negative balance by April 2023 if they cannot either increase revenue or reduce expenses.
In both meetings, Oliva touted his plan to solve both hospitals’ financial crises: the two hospitals join together into one larger countrywide healthcare district.
PMH CEO Damon Sorensen expressed a willingness to participate in this plan both during the Board of Supervisors meeting and in a statement given via e-mail on January 23, but Sorensen was also adamant that the financial issues created by ECRMC need to be solved by ECRMC.
“It makes sense for the survival of hospital services in Imperial County for there to be one hospital,” Sorensen said in his statement. “By accomplishing this, we can increase the reimbursement we receive from government payers and lower the cost of some duplicated services and administrative costs. PMHD is open to discussing how this (can be) achieved.”
“We are not interested in assuming the significant debt that (the) El Centro hospital has accumulated and believe that the stakeholders of the community should be involved in determining what the future system looks like,” Sorensen said.
In addition to presenting on the state of ECRMC’s finances, Oliva also spoke out against the previous administration during the Board of Supervisors meeting, accusing the previous administration of purposefully keeping him in the dark about the severity of ECRMC’s financial issues.
“I was kept in the dark over what was happening at the hospital, and that is why when I became mayor,” Oliva said.
“I appointed myself to the hospital board. I wanted to find out what was going on,” he said.
