EL CENTRO – Behind the scenes of the Latin Grammys on November 17 in Las Vegas, a son of the Imperial Valley tuned the various strings on his harp before going on stage to perform with superstar Marco Antonio Solis of “Los Bukis” band fame, with Solis later winning the Latin Grammy for Person of the Year.
Guillermo “Willie” Acuña, an El Centro native currently living in San Diego, has been playing harp professionally for the world renowned Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, regarded by many as one of the top mariachis in the world. Acuña has been playing professionally with Sol de México since January 2008.
In the albums recorded since 2008, Acuña has played harp and recorded with the various big-name artists which Sol de México has recorded for, including Vicente Fernandez, Alejandro Fernandez, Pepe Aguilar, Luis Miguel, Ana Barbara, Aida Cuevas, and Angela Aguilar, to name a few.
In just about that same time, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández has been nominated for approximately 11 Grammys – eight Latin Grammys and three American Grammys – since 2007, according to Sol de México Founder and Director, Jose Hernández, and Grammy.com.
In addition to gigging at the Latin Grammy’s, Acuña travels around the U.S., Mexico and the world performing with Mariachi Sol de México, giving harp “clinics” for music conferences and school districts by invitation, and also teaching harp through a nonprofit partnership with his formerly attended Santa Monica College and his alma mater, University of California, Los Angeles.
“It’s work for me,” Acuña said while on a short break from touring, visiting his family in El Centro. “I get that all the time, you’re going to be (here) or you’re flying out to (there) or you’re playing in LA, how come you didn’t say anything? I’m like I don’t know, for me it’s just work.”
Prior to moving to San Diego, Acuña lived in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley where he lived for 19 years. During that time he entered the Mariachi Master Apprenticeship Program, under the tutelage of his now colleague in another professional mariachi, harpist Sergio “Checo” Alonso.
“It’s weird because I doing my music courses while I was in Sol, so I would be on the road with Sol writing papers for UCLA too, once I transferred (from Santa Monica College),” Acuña said.
“All the music stuff I was doing was easy, it was just (applying) the discipline that I didn’t have before that I learned from being in Sol,” he said. “I would show up early, I would sit in front and I would ask questions because if I didn’t ask I would make a mistake, so that discipline carried over in my (college courses) too.”
Acuña earned his Bachelor’s degree from UCLA in Ethnomusicology – or the study of non-Western, cultural music – with an emphasis in ethnographic research, in 2017.
Prior, Acuña moved to Van Nuys, Calif. in the summer of 2002 to “continue learning mariachi” after graduating from Southwest High School that June.
He started playing music at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in El Centro in fifth grade on his first instrument, the trumpet. Having extended family who were musicians, Acuña said his first music teacher was his cousin Pablo Orozco. He was gifted his first guitar – a requinto – from his uncle, long-time Brawley musicians Arturo “Turie” Duarte, in seventh grade.
Though his immediate family had a love for Mexican music, none of them played a musical instrument, Acuña said. While his parents and grandparents did listen Mexican music often in their homes, it was a famous film that started his fascination in mariachi music, and specifically the harp.
“I saw the movie ‘La Bamba’ when I was in fourth grade, and in the Tijuana scene Fermin Herrera was playing harp with Los Lobos,” Acuña said. “After that my mom bought me their album, ‘La Pistola y el Corazon,’ and that’s kind of what got me into the game, a bunch of Chicanos from East LA that played all this Mexican music.”
“I really got into son jarocho and son huasteco because of that, and I started really appreciating what Norteño music was,” Acuña said. “For me it was always between the harp and accordion, so I thought I’d try the harp and I fell in love with it.”
Acuña joined his first mariachi – Calexico-based and now defunct Mariachi Cascabel, pre-cursor to the original Mariachi Mixteco – yet it wasn’t until his sophomore year at Southwest that Acuña started taking harp lessons, he said.
His third harp teacher, Valentín Caballero of local Mariachi Amanecer, said he “knew (Acuña) was going to go far.”
“He was always quiet and very methodical. I thought he was scared at first, and then later he built confidence,” Caballero said in Spanish. “He was always disciplined and studious.”
“The truth is I expected no less of him,” Caballero said. “In addition to the fact that his parents were very supportive of him, probably because they saw his abilities.”
Acuña’s former-mariachi-idol-turned-his-boss, José Hernández, said Acuña is “definitely a strong point for us, musically speaking with Sol de México.”
“We’ve only had three harpists and Sol, with Willie being the third,” Hernández said.
“We go teach in many places in the U.S., and sometimes in Mexico, and the harpists know who (Acuña) is,” he said. “When they do a class with him they’re all excited, and it’s great to see that.”
Though yet to win a Grammy, ironically, Sol de México has more than few instances where they have been nominated in the exact same category with musical artists – singers – whom they recorded the mariachi music for on the artist’s album, effectively competing against themselves in certain categories, Hernández said.
For example, in 2022 – where Acuña and Sol de México performed on-stage with Marco Antonio Solis for the Latin Grammys – Solis was nominated for his album “Qué Ganas De Verte” in the same category with Mariachi Sol’s “40 Aniversario Embajadores del Maraichi,” Hernández said. In 2006, Mariachi Sol both recorded on Luis Miguel’s “México en la Piel” album and were up against him in the same category – Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album – with their own “25 Aniversario” album, which Miguel won, according to Hernández and Grammy.com.
Regardless, Hernández said Mariachi Sol de México is happy to perform at the Latin Grammys, and takes up the artists they work with to perform with them at the awards show.
“The reason we’re involved is because the artists asks us to back them up and because we believe in supporting the record industry and our peers,” Hernández said. “We’ve been nominated so many times, we do our thing to support. It’s a beautiful thing just to be nominated.”
“I think Sol de Mexico right now is at one of is strongest points right now, not only instrumentally but vocally,” Hernández added. “Everybody sings and it’s a very powerful group.”
Even prior to joining the group, Mariachi Sol de México has had a long history of visiting and performing in the Imperial Valley, Hernández – who has roots in Mexicali – said.
Though Mariachi Sol is not performing in El Centro in December 2022 as has been customary the past few years through the Imperial Valley Community Foundation, Hernández said he would love to re-connect with the Jimmie Cannon Theater, with eyes on future collaborations with the Imperial Valley Symphony.
Acuña also said he would like to “give back” to the Imperial Valley by way of workshops for local scholastic mariachis and other local mariachis, to which Hernández agreed is a possibility.
A beautiful thing too, perhaps, is that Acuña has been able to be part of all of these impressive instances because he followed his musical dreams; having being partially inspired by enjoying concerts as early as 6-years-old, later participating in the mariachi workshops Mariachi Sol de México conducted in the early 1990’s at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta in Imperial.
“This is the best job in the world,” Acuña said of being a mariachi and music educator. “It has its ups and downs like any job ... but I have to remind myself that this is what I wanted as a kid.”
“I’m living my childhood dream and I get paid for it ... and I’m doing what I went to school for too, I studied ethnomusicology and now I’m teaching mariachi ... who gets to say that?” he said.
“I think 6-year-old Willie would be excited to know that it would go this far and that my parents would be so supportive and so proud,” he said. “It’s partly theirs too; I’m here because of them. I give all my Grammy medals, awards, Billboards stuff and all the accolades to my mom and they’re here at my mom’s house (in El Centro).”
““I wish I could go back and tell my 10- or 12-year-old self that we’re going to make it this far,” Acuña said. “Don’t worry so much, but keep practicing.
“What a wild ride,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.