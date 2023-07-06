El Centro secures Securitas for city parks and facilities

EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro is proud to announce it has awarded a security services contract to Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. to offer security services at various city parks and facilities.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, effective July 7, trained Securitas security personnel will be present at Bucklin Park, Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park, and the Aquatic Center.
"The City is confident Securitas USA will deliver effective and high value security solutions," the release reads.
“Our city parks are a source of pride for our community and we want to make sure our residents always feel safe enjoying these facilities with their families," Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said in the release.
"The City's decision to enlist the expertise of Securitas is rooted in its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of park visitors," the release reads. "By enhancing security measures, the City of El Centro aims to provide a sense of security and peace of mind to all those who frequent city parks and facilities."
For more information, please contact the El Centro Parks and Recreation office at (760) 337-4555.
