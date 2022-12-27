El Centro to improve Downtown

EL CENTRO – After a successful first round, the city of El Centro voted to continue to fund the Community Development Block Grant Commercial Facade Improvement Program (FIP).
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the El Centro City Council voted 3 – 0, with both City Councilmembers Edgard Garcia and Tomás Oliva being absent from the vote, to dedicate $135,147 from the Community Development Block Grant Program to the program. This downtown beautification program will allow for property owners in Downtown El Centro to have the façade of their buildings painted and have minor stucco work done for beautification of the aging downtown area.
“We did this program once before, and it was successful, so we decided to continue the program … there are some changes in the requirements though,” Adriana Nava, El Centro Community Services Director, said during the meeting.
Nava started by explaining that eligible improvements will be limited to painting of the façade and minor stucco repairs deemed necessary by the city to allow for a more aesthetically pleasing paint job.
Additionally, she said business owners are not eligible to apply, but instead the property owner must be the applicant, with Nava explaining that this will prevent duplicate applications for the same location.
Program boundaries have been reduced to Main Street facing businesses between 4th Street and 8th Street, said Nava.
Program limited to properties with at least one façade facing business that is currently in operation, meaning vacant buildings are not eligible, and limited per property to $20,000 in assistance.
Dates for when the program would be reopening were not included during Nava’s presentation.
This program was initially created in May of 2021, with $125,000 in Measure P funds, said Nava, who then explained that change in requirements when they changed funding organizations.
“The Community Development Block Grant Program is a federal program, so it has more stringent requirements,” Nava said.
For more information on the program, contact the Community Services Department Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543.
